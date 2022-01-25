State police arrest man involved in two-vehicle crash

A Kankakee man was arrested and preliminarily charged by Illinois State Police with aggravated driving under the influence following a two-vehicle crash in Kankakee County Monday that left another Kankakee man in serious condition.

According to Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department online records, ISP District 21 at Ashkum also charged 30-year-old Dragan D. Suznjevic with driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence of drugs.

The Kankakee County State's Attorney's office said Suznjevic will be in court Wednesday for his bond hearing.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 65-year-old Kankakee man, was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, state police said. State police said they could not give an update on the man's condition.

Suznjevic was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash occurred at about 6:20 a.m. Monday on Illinois Route 113 at 4000West Road, state police said.

State police said the victim was operating a Ford SUV while Suznjevic was operating a Ford van.

State police said a preliminary investigation indicated Suznjevic was traveling west on Illinois 113 while the SUV was traveling east on Illinois 113. The van crossed the center line and struck the SUV, according to police.