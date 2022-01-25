Community comes together to provide 250 police care packages

BRADLEY — At about 9:15 a.m. on a snowy, slushy Monday morning, Eric Peterson pulled into the Bradley Village Hall parking lot with a rented box truck filled with care packages.

Peterson, a 34-year-old Manteno resident and a veteran of six tours of duty in Afghanistan and Iraq, walked into village hall and spoke with Kym Nelson, the mayor’s administrative assistant.

He had a delivery. On the truck was a care package for every member of the Bradley Police Department.

The boxes were packed on Saturday by himself and 100 volunteers. In total, they assembled more than 250 care packages for Kankakee County law enforcement personnel. Bradley received the first delivery.

Within a minute or two of Peterson’s arrival Monday, Bradley Deputy Chief Craig Anderson was in the village hall lobby, wondering what was unfolding.

Peterson explained and asked Anderson if he would accept these gifts from the community for his officers. Of course, Anderson replied.

He instructed Peterson to back the box truck near the front door of the department. It’s an entrance that remains adorned with the purple and black bunting marking the department’s mourning of slain Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and support of wounded Officer Tyler Bailey.

Officers and Bradley staff quickly unloaded 37 gift boxes — one for each member of the police department. This measure was not designed just for Bradley police, but the village department was the obvious first stop for the goodwill gesture.

“It’s been a helluva ride,” Anderson explained regarding the three weeks since the deadly incident at the Comfort Inn. “... Your support means a lot to us.”

Anderson noted the gift boxes would be distributed to the officers during each of the three shift roll calls.

Each gift box contained letters from students, gift cards, treats, baked goods, hats, T-shirts and hand sanitizer/lotion.

Having served in the Middle East with the Illinois Army National Guard from 2006-12 and then from 2012-15 as a private military contractor, Peterson is very familiar with the joy a gift box brings.

The director of Project Headspace and Timing, a nonprofit organization which aids military members dealing with emotional trauma, said the small gift can help provide a police officer with a needed reminder of why they put on a uniform each and every day.

He said while the last few weeks have been particularly difficult for local law enforcement, the past couple years, in general, have been difficult for police.

“Anything to boost morale,” he said.

Anderson asked him where the gifts came from. Peterson had a simple response: “Just everyone in Kankakee County.”

The Bradley police, and the other departments that Peterson visited Monday morning were caught off guard by the gifts.

Following the Bradley stop, Peterson motored his box truck to Bourbonnais. In all, he anticipated stopping at perhaps 10 or 11 departments. Like Bradley, no department was given any prior notice.

“We appreciate it,” Anderson said. “Our guys are humbled by all the support. The guys feel it.”

Anderson invited Peterson into the squad room. They stood around the table where officers meet prior to heading out for patrol.

“They will love it,” Anderson said. “It’s another cold night. For them to see these packages will be great.”