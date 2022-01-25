Beckman Harbor fix estimated at $3.2M

KANKAKEE — There’s no quick fix for Beckman Harbor, Kankakee Valley Park District’s approximately 75-year-old collapsed boat harbor.

The harbor’s north wall collapsed after heavy rains inundated Kankakee on Oct. 2. The harbor was closed shortly thereafter, and it might not reopen for at least three years. Park District Risk Management Agency, who insures the park district’s property, determined in November that the damage was caused by long-term soil erosion and therefore not covered by insurance.

A preliminary estimate to completely rebuild the harbor came in at $3.2 million by Hoffman Estates-based Leopardo Companies, the construction company that rebuilt Splash Valley in 2020.

“We did have some ideas on how we can cut back, and we did look at grants and so forth,” said Dayna Heitz, KVPD executive director. “Our timing of when this happened and grant cycles do not match. ... We need time to do that.”

One option to get the harbor operational as a river access point would be to rebuild the east wall and the ramp for approximately $500,000 to $600,000. After engineers examined the property, the recommendation from Leopardo was a total rebuild of the harbor, including all sides of the harbor. Each harbor wall could eventually collapse into the water, the company said.

“You cannot just correct the north wall without cleaning out the harbor,” Heitz said. “We’ve got huge, massive chunks of cement down there as well. If the other wall goes, what are we going to do? Every time we are risking now that we know what the situation is.”

Board president Ray Eads noted that it would be three years before the district could go out for another bond issue to come up with the $3.2 million needed for the entire project.

“We’re dealing with 72 [boat slips], bringing in $34,000 a year, and we service 36,000 residents,” he said. “So when you do a cost benefit and that might sound cold, especially if we have boats there, but I think it’s reality, too. The money is just not there with all the other needs of the district’s 33 parks.”

In addition to Leopardo, Heitz said she contacted the Army Corps of Engineers and three engineering firms to look at the harbor. She added that Piggush Engineering couldn’t get involved in the project because it’s the City of Kankakee’s engineering firm. Another local engineer declined to take on the project.

Board member Dave Skelly suggested repairing the north wall so the harbor could still be used until a full reconstruction could be done in three years.

“If we fix the north wall that fell in, why wouldn’t we get full use out of it like we’ve had for 30 years?” he asked.

Heitz said that would be a risk knowing the amount of erosion.

“Do you want to take that risk with people’s boats in there?” she said.

Board member Bill Spriggs said you can’t do it piecemeal.

”The whole harbor needs replaced,” he said. “You can’t just do it with one wall.”

In addition, any work on the harbor since it’s in the Kankakee River, needs an OK from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, and companies must be certified by IDNR.

The board voted to table any decision on fixing the harbor until next month, so it can get some additional construction companies to look at the harbor to see if there might be an alternative to a total rebuild.

<strong>SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT</strong>

The board also reached a settlement agreement with Rink Management Services Corporation on the termination of the contract to manage Ice Valley Centre Ice Arena and Splash Valley aquatic park.

RMSC’s owner Tom Hillgrove claimed in September that the park district owed his company $99,000 in payroll expenses.

The park district hired the accounting firm Lauterbach & Amen LLC, of Naperville, to do an audit after the contract was terminated on Sept. 15. RMSC had run the two facilities for approximately six months.

The district has agreed to pay RMSC $88,797, contingent upon a signed agreement by RMSC. The agreement included $77,097 for expenses that exceeded what RMSC had paid in running Ice Valley and Splash Valley, and $11,700 settlement of two months of management fees.