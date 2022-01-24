Progress slow at Burgers & Beer in Bourbonnais

<strong>Burgers & Beer</strong> may have the widest selection of hamburgers in the region — as well as some of the best-tasting burgers as any establishment — but if you are looking to sink your teeth into one, you may want to consider the chain’s other sites.

It doesn’t appear the owners of the burger and beer chain will be grilling any burgers any time soon at their planned location at 1887 Armour Road in <strong>Bourbonnais</strong>, the former site of the <strong>Huddle Sports</strong> <strong>Bar</strong>.

<strong>Scott Irps</strong>, one of the owners, said between the <strong>COVID-19 pandemic</strong>, the kink in the building products <strong>supply chain</strong> and now the planned expansion of the <strong>Armour Road intersection</strong>, development of the 4,700-square-foot restaurant is moving as quickly as cooking a raw burger on a cold grill.

“We are moving forward,” Irps said of the chain’s fifth site. “We are planning on bringing Burgers & Beer to Bourbonnais.”

To be fair, the past two years have been challenging for a multitude of business operators due to societal and business uncertainties.

Irps said putting a timeline on development there is difficult at this point, but the mission of he and his partners, brother-and-sister team <strong>Brent</strong> and <strong>Jill Manau</strong>, remains the same.

It is also hard to argue with the success Burgers & Beer has had since opening its first restaurant in January 2014 at 756 W. Jeffery St., Kankakee, the location of the former <strong>Kankakee VFW</strong>. The menu of locations has expanded since. The owners also have locations in <strong>South Wilmington</strong>, <strong>Gibson City</strong> and <strong>Fairbury</strong>.

While restaurants are most often a risky venture, there is no mistaking the love Americans have for a grilled beef patty.

The hamburger is one of the world’s most popular foods, with nearly 50 billion served annually in the United States alone, according to Hamburger Facts on Yahoo.com.