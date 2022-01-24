Blue for Bailey event raises thousands for injured officer

In a rare occurrence for Northfield Square mall, the entire front parking lot was full Sunday afternoon. The community flocked to the former Carson’s department store for the “Blue for Bailey” fundraising event to benefit the family of Bradley Police Officer Tyler Bailey, raising thousands of dollars in the process.

As of Monday morning, organizers shared having raised $90,981.

The event came a day after the family shared with the community that Bailey was released from the Intensive Care Unit last week and is now being treated in standard hospital care. He was in the ICU for almost three weeks.

“It means the world to our family, there aren’t even words to describe. From the bottom of our hearts and then some,” said Lisa Godin, Bourbonnais resident and aunt to Bailey’s wife, Sydney.

When asked what Tyler would think about the event, both Godin and Tyler’s aunt, Kathleen Patterson, who was a Kankakee County native before recently moving to Florida, agreed that “Tyler would be very grateful.”

“Tyler is very humble and, I don’t even know if he would have the words. He would be very emotional,” Patterson said. “Tyler will give back in what he has been given in all of these fundraisers, donations, prayers and love he’s received. Both him and Sydney.”

“That’s just them,” agreed Godin. “They're very selfless people who would do anything for anybody.”

Shortly after the Dec. 29 shooting at Comfort Inn in Bradley — which critically wounded Bailey and took the life of Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic — Melissa Curtis and Lauren Duffield, of Bradley, and Melany Jacobson, of Kankakee, came together to organize the fundraiser.

“The ticket line has been out the door all day,” Curtis said two hours into the four-hour event.

At that time, she and Duffield, estimated the total number of tickets sold to be close to 1,500.

Duffield has been friends with Sydney Bailey since high school. She and her fellow organizers play in a softball league with Sydney and have become close over the years.

“Tyler was a welcome addition to our friendship,” Duffield said.

The event was sponsored by The Hoppy Pig, the Bradley restaurant where Tyler and Sydney had their first date. In addition to restaurant co-owner Tom Spellman helping organize the event, many individuals and businesses made donations — in the form of volunteering, auction items, food, drink and more — to ensure the event’s success.

“It’s overwhelming in the best way,” Duffield said.

In the first 45 minutes of Sunday’s event, $30,471 was raised.

“We’re very proud of that number!” Jacobson said of an early count of the proceeds a few hours into the event.

This count was in addition to the pre-sale tickets sold, which totaled an additional $17,671. Everything from the food to the drinks to the ATM fees were donated.

“No one makes a penny off the event except [the Baileys],” said Jacobson.

<strong>BLUE FOR BAILEY</strong>

The crowd was filled with the Baileys’ family and friends, as well as police officers from various departments throughout Kankakee County. Additionally, local leaders were there to show their support.

“We completely support the police effort, and we back the blue,” said Sandy Cianci, Kankakee County Clerk of the Circuit Court. “I don’t know Tyler personally, but I know his family members, on both sides, so we just wanted to be here to show our support.”

“The public safety and police have my full support,” agreed State Rep. Jackie Haas, R-Bourbonnais. “I think being here to support efforts like this, we need to do that as a community.”

Just as present were individuals and families who do not personally know the Baileys, but wanted to support them just the same.

“It doesn’t matter who you are, it’s family,” Sandi Christensen, of Manteno, said about coming together as a community.

Over 150 auction items were available and on display, and the first three hours of the event allowed for attendees to purchase and enter raffle tickets for the prizes they hoped to win. There were many gift baskets, autographed jerseys and items from local businesses.

When the first split-the-pot raffle was announced, the anonymous winner chose to donate the winnings, just over $600, back to the Bailey family.

Just before the end of the event, six remaining “Tyler Strong” hoodies were auctioned off. These six sweatshirts gained an additional $4,050 in donations.

There are auctions continuing throughout the week online.

For more information, search for “Blue for Bailey” on Facebook.

During the event, a statement from Sydney and the Bailey family was shared with the crowd.

"We would like to first express our sincere condolences to the family of Marlene Rittmanic. May her beautiful light continue to shine in the lives of every single she impacted and she loved.

"We would also like to thank Melissa Curtis, Lauren Duffield and Melany Jacobson for planning, hard work and dedication and love that they’ve put into this event.

"They are true inspiration that friendship and family, it knows no bounds. This wouldn’t be happening without this power trio and the help of our family and friends.

"We would also like to thank Tom Spellman, [co-owner of Hoppy Pig, sponsor of the event] all of the fundraising efforts on his part, and the unwavering support for Tyler and our family, constantly.

"We’d like to take a moment to recognize the people who have helped us day in and day out. We’d like every single first responder to raise your hand.

"We’d like to especially thank each and every one of you for your daily sacrifice.

"We would like to thank the community and the overwhelming support of every single person that is here today, and to those who couldn’t be here today as well. The gratitude that we feel towards each and every one of you is immeasurable.

"We are happy to announce that Tyler is no longer considered critical and he’s out of the ICU. He is no longer fighting for his life, but he is fighting for his life back. We expect a vigorous rehab in his near future and an extremely long road to, what we hope to be, a full recovery.

"From the bottom of our hearts, thank you to everyone here tonight. It means that absolute world to us and more."

Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic also was honored at the event, as a number of attendees were wearing buttons with featuring her photo. There was a wall dedicated to photos of Rittmanic, which also featured pieces of Back the Blue art that were available for auction.

In the last hour of the event, WVLI’s Bess Jess, who emceed throughout the day, shared they would play “a song for Marlene,” which was Andra Day's “Rise Up,” the same song performed at Rittmanic’s funeral by Chicago Police Officer Kenyatta Gaines.