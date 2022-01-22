Skate rink now available in Bourbonnais

BOURBONNAIS — The Village of Bourbonnais and Bourbonnais Township Park District announced that the Event and Skate Plaza located at 600 Main Street NW, behind the Village of Bourbonnais Administration Office, is now available to the public for ice skating, weather permitting.

The outdoor frozen rink is a free recreational activity provided to the community during the winter months. Skating will be available from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. or dusk, whichever comes first.

“We look forward to offering this free and fun activity for residents and visitors every year,” Mayor Paul Schore said in a news release. “Bring your skates, bundle up and safely enjoy the outdoors.”

“Teaming up with the Village of Bourbonnais brings the community together,” said Cherie Smolkovich, BTPD marketing director. “We are excited with the ice rink being a popular place for all to have fun this winter.”

The Event and Skate Plaza is a collaborative effort between the village and parks district to enrich outdoor recreation in Bourbonnais.

Safety guidelines for the plaza can be found at <a href="https://www.villageofbourbonnais.com/outdoor-recreation/event-and-skate-plaza" target="_blank">villageofbourbonnais. com/outdoor-recreation/ event-and-skate-plaza/</a>.