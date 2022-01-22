Mobile unit to offer Narcan training, spray at Hippocrates Clinic

KANKAKEE — The Illinois Department of Public Health’s Wellness on Wheels (WOW) mobile unit is coming to Hippocrates Medical Clinic Monday to offer free Narcan training and Narcan nasal spray.

The clinic is located at 606 E. Court St., Kankakee. The mobile unit will be in action from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Narcan is an opioid overdose reversal drug used to save lives in the event of an opioid overdose. Naloxone, the active ingredient in Narcan nasal spray, is the opioid overdose reversal agent. According to the NIH, naloxone should be given when an overdose is suspected.

If you know someone who uses prescription opioids or drugs like heroin or fentanyl, the Kankakee County Health Department recommends that you always have Narcan available and know how to use it in case it is needed during an overdose.

The health department also offers Narcan training.