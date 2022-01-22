Grant Park police officer Whitlow calls it a career

GRANT PARK — The residents of Grant Park and Police Sgt. Marcus Whitlow have been a good fit for 24 years. But on Friday, Whitlow completed his last shift and officially started his retirement.

Up next will be continuing to work part-time jobs as well as fishing, which has taken him to spots around the world, including the Amazon River in Brazil.

But it was the village and its residents who the Harvey native was thinking about the most on Friday.

“It’s a great town. I’ve made some lifelong friends,” Whitlow said. “It was a wonderful opportunity.”

Police Chief Carl Frey said he believes Whitlow is the first full-time officer to retire from the department, which includes four full-time officers and seven part-time officers.

“He’s a treasure, Frey said. “He fit well with the community and the department. He’s been here almost 25 years, and he is the department’s historian. We’ll be talking about something and Marcus knows who and when.”

The 66-year-old Whitlow said his reasons for retiring are his age and the many changes that have occurred in recent years to policing.

Whitlow began his career with the department in 1997 joining the Grant Park Auxiliary Police through the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department.

“I wanted something to do so I became an auxiliary officer. I found it interesting,” Whitlow said.

In March 1999, he became a part-time officer after completing a 400-hour training class. Then, in 2006, the U.S. Navy veterans was called to active duty. He served as a part-time officer until July 1, 2008, when he was hired as a full-time officer.

In January 2009, Whitlow was promoted to the rank of sergeant. He was again called to active duty until November 2011. In 2015, Whitlow would retire from the Navy.

“Sgt. Whitlow has represented the best in law enforcement during his entire career and his retirement is well deserved,” Grant Park Board President Jamie Hawkins said. “Being a resident for more than 16 years, I’ve had the pleasure of interacting and observing his outstanding work with the public. He has also been a mentor to many officers.”

Hawkins is a fellow police officer.

“It was an absolute honor as a police officer to present Sgt. Whitlow with the proclamation for retirement,” Hawkins said. “As police officers, we have been taking some hard hits to our community lately. “Being a police officer truly is being part of a blue family. When one of us is hurting, we all hurt. To know Marcus dedicated his whole career to Grant Park is an accomplishment not many officers can do. I cannot express enough how proud I am to call him my brother.”

Service to Grant Park was something Whitlow gladly offered.

“I found out I enjoyed it. I figured I might as well stay here,” he said. “I love the people, and it is a nice community. It’s been rewarding but today is bittersweet.”