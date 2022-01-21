Czako promoted to lieutenant for Kankakee fire district

KANKAKEE — Enrique Czako, a firefighter with the Kankakee Fire Department since October 2010, has been promoted to the rank of lieutenant.

Czako was officially promoted on Jan. 12 and appeared before the Kankakee City Council on Tuesday. The 45-member department has nine lieutenants.

“Enrique is an outstanding employee with great potential and we look forward to his continued growth as an officer of the Kankakee Fire Department,” Chief Bryan LaRoche said. “We can’t wait to see his next accomplishment.”

A lifelong resident of Bourbonnais, Czako is the son of Cuban immigrants.

He and his wife, Samantha, are the parents of two children. He is a 2004 graduate of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School. He earned his fire service administration degree from Southern Illinois University in 2012. He is currently the vice president of the firefighters’ union board and is a trustee for the Kankakee Firefighters’ Pension Board.