Kankakee School Board sets special meeting for boiler update

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee School Board will have a special meeting today to vote on alternate locations for students and staff at King Middle School and Lincoln Cultural Center as well as District 111’s central office staff.

The students and staff are working remotely after the district was warned Jan. 11 that the Illinois Fire Marshal is expected to decommission the boilers at LCC following a January inspection.

The two boilers at LCC are 30 years old and provide heat to both buildings.

Students were sent to learn from home starting Jan. 13 while the district sought space for 38 classrooms and 162 staff members.

Superintendent Genevra Walters said Wednesday that the district was finalizing contracts to use two local sites for students and one for central office staff. About 14 classrooms within the district were also available for students.

She said the boilers were repaired Monday, but the repair is considered to be a temporary measure, as multiple repairs were done last year and did not last.

“There was a leak; there is no longer a leak, but I am not confident that the repair will hold,” she said.

The boilers were also repaired in February and August 2021.

“This is probably going to be an ongoing problem,” Walters said. “Every boiler has repairs; you repair it once a year or so. When you start repairing it over and over again, you know you have to replace it.”

After initiating the bidding process in December 2021, the board approved a bid to replace the boilers during its Jan. 10 meeting. It is expected to be several months before the replacement boilers arrive and can be installed.

Walters said the district has yet to receive an official decommission notice for the boilers as of Wednesday.

“Technically, we can still be in the building, but after we’re threatened to be decommissioned because of safety, I don’t think it makes any sense,” she said.

The district was informed of the probable decommission by Kankakee Fire Chief Bryan LaRoche.

The termination of an administrative employee is also on the agenda for Thursday’s meeting.

The meeting will begin with a closed session at 5 p.m. followed by an open session at 6 p.m. in the cafeteria at Kankakee High School. Meetings are also live-streamed on District 111’s Facebook page.