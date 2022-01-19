Kankakee teacher keeping positive through cancer battle

KANKAKEE — In retrospect, most people would define 2020 by the coronavirus, but for Rose Bailey, longtime kindergarten teacher at Steuben Elementary, the drama of the pandemic took a backseat to her cancer diagnosis.

After being diagnosed with breast cancer in December 2019, Bailey’s 2020 was filled with cancer treatments and surgery. She had a bilateral mastectomy — the removal of both breasts to prevent future cancer — in June 2020.

In January 2021, right around the time Bailey was concluding her cancer treatments, she was finally able to have second-stage breast reconstruction surgery. However, surgical complications have left her with serious lingering pain.

She was looking forward to getting a revision surgery out of the way Dec. 21 at Rush University Medical Center.

“That’s when I’m gonna get my life back,” she thought about the scheduled procedure. “Everything is going to be fixed. The pain is going to go away, and I’m going to be able to get back to regular life.”

Unfortunately, a change in plans came at the eleventh hour.

Bailey recalls being at her end-of-semester holiday party at school Dec. 17; she was particularly excited for it, as community members had donated gifts for each of her 27 students.

But Bailey’s mind was elsewhere.

Amid the festivities, she was focused on the sudden onset of terrible headaches, which she attributed to neck pain following a recent visit to the chiropractor.

Her symptoms worsened over the next few days, and by Monday, she was unable to get out of bed.

Although Bailey was apprehensive to go to the hospital, as she didn’t want anything to postpone her upcoming surgery, she agreed to go to AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital Kankakee when her fiance, David Panozzo, called her an ambulance.

At the suggestion of her chiropractor, Bailey asked her doctors for a CT scan. That’s when they discovered the brain tumor.

As it turns out, a tumor about the size of a walnut in its shell was in her cerebellum causing the concerning symptoms, from dizziness to headaches and slurred words.

AMITA contacted 28 hospitals to find a neurosurgeon and available bed, and Bailey was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge via ambulance for emergency surgery, which was performed Dec. 23.

<strong>Keeping things in perspective</strong>

Just when Bailey thought she was going to be putting her experience with cancer in the rearview mirror, she learned she had a brain tumor.

Though the tumor was successfully removed and she is now considered cancer-free, she will have to undergo up to five pinpoint radiation treatments at the base of the tumor bed to prevent it from returning.

Therefore, Bailey expects she will not be able to have the revision surgery for her breast reconstruction until at least the spring.

Despite the immense disappointment, Bailey takes comfort in feeling that “everything fell in place exactly the way it needed to.”

“I was really sad about that, but I keep consoling myself with the fact that I’m alive,” she said with a laugh. “I’ve dealt with it this long, honestly, what’s another couple of months? It’s not that big of a deal. It serves as a reminder to me of how good God is.”

Bailey noted that things may have gone terribly wrong if she underwent her scheduled operation while surgeons were unaware of her brain tumor.

“I very likely could have died on the table,” she said.

Bailey also counts her blessings for everyone she encountered along the way, from her chiropractor checking on her well-being, to hospital staff showing kindness during her stay, to her neurosurgeon, Dr. Joshua Billingsley, who not only performed her operation, but also appreciated Bailey’s talkativeness and laughed at her jokes.

“This experience — while I would not ever recommend a brain tumor to anyone — for me, it was a very spiritual experience,” Bailey said. “I felt God in every step of the way.”

Bailey even found herself connecting with her hospital roommate, an 87-year-old woman who reminded her of her mother, and found little ways to help the woman be more comfortable.

“If my mom was in the hospital, I would want somebody to be kind to her … She kept saying, ‘Can you believe we’re stuck in here on Christmas?’ I said, ‘Yeah, but can you believe we’re lucky enough to be stuck here together?’”

Bailey, who attends St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manteno, also recounts leaning on her “strong faith” and sense of gratitude when she was first diagnosed with breast cancer.

“People just came out of the woodwork to pray for me and to support me and help me,” she said. “They did fundraising for me, and it was amazing, just really humbling. This time was life changing. It was such a spiritual experience.”

<strong>Dedication to the classroom</strong>

Bailey has been a teacher in Kankakee School District 111 for 26 years, and she has taught in the dual-language program for 17 years.

Steuben Principal Anna Newsome said she started working with Bailey while she was recovering from her first diagnosis.

“People don’t realize the aftermath of cancer,” Newsome said. “It doesn’t just end.”

Newsome said that, despite everything Bailey has been through, her priority has always been getting back to her students.

As exhausting as teaching can be, particularly teaching young children, that doesn’t seem to faze Bailey, she said.

“Students are her lifeline,” Newsome said. “She gets energy from her students. They are the bright spot in her day.”

Bailey had been talking with her doctors about working half days when possible instead of taking a break from work completely, Newsome noted.

“She is the most dedicated person I’ve ever worked with considering the circumstances,” Newsome said.