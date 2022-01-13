County to provide animal control services for Aroma Park

Aroma Park animal control, just like the village’s police patrol, will be handled by the Kankakee County government after the two governmental bodies reached an agreement regarding animal control services.

The agreement was unanimously approved at Tuesday’s Kankakee County Board meeting.

The Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department will now provide animal control for Aroma Park for an annual fee of $1,000. The county also has similar agreements with Bourbonnais, Buckingham and Chebanse.

“This is our fourth one, hopefully, not the last,” county board Chairman Andy Wheeler said. “I think this is just the start of it.”

The cost for each community in an agreement for animal control is based on usage.

Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey said they looked at the average cost Aroma Park incurred over the past 20 years and increased the amount by 25 percent.

“We feel like our call volume will increase,” said Downey of the 25 percent increase.

Wheeler said the agreements have to be in place in order to operate animal control within a municipality.

“You can’t just go in and pick up a running large animal without municipal agreements,” he said. “... A lot of people still think when dogs are running, that they could just call animal control. Animal control has to get permission from the municipalities. This agreement allows people to call directly to animal control under the stipulations in the contract.”

The agreement stipulates the county shall respond to calls and attempt to pick up dogs running at large, stray dogs, animal neglect, animal abuse, ordinance violations such as nuisance barking, odor and illegal activities (dog fighting) within the corporate limits of the village.

The hours the county will respond are from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

It will respond to emergencies on the weekends, holidays and after normal business hours.

The county will not respond to nuisance wildlife calls, except when the wildlife is inside someone’s living quarters or is sick or injured.

This excludes inside chimneys, attics, attached garages or crawl spaces.

Those calls should be referred to Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

The county will take custody and impound the animals apprehended within the corporate limits of the Village of Aroma Park at the Kankakee County Animal Control facility at 1270 Stanford Drive in Kankakee.

“If you live in a municipality and you want this, talk to your city council, alderman, trustee or whatever else,” Wheeler said. “We’d love to help you out.”

In September, the Aroma Park Village Board voted to have the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department patrol its streets as a cost-cutting venture for the village taxpayers.

The sheriff’s department took over those duties on Nov. 1.