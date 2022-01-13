2021 by the numbers: county clerk releases vital statistics

It’s becoming the highlight of the new year for Kankakee County Clerk Dan Hendrickson and his staff to release the vital statistics for the previous year.

“It’s one of those things where there’s a lot of heavy stuff going on in the world, and it’s nice to have something a little lighter to look at,” Hendrickson said.

The clerk’s office recently released the numbers for 2021, which include the number of births, most popular boys and girls names, marriage statistics, number of deaths and more.

“It’s nice to see the changes that go on from year to year,” Hendrickson said.

Here’s a look at Kankakee County in 2021 according to the county clerk’s office’s records:

<strong>1,268</strong>

The number of births registered in Kankakee County. This is 36 more than in 2000 and nine more than in 2019.

<strong>Levi</strong>

Levi was the most popular name for boys in Kankakee County, with 10 children being given the name throughout the year. Levi edged last year’s top name Liam by one, though Liam stayed top of the list nationwide. Oliver and Benjamin each were given their respective names eight times. Levi even entered the nation’s Top 10 list for most popular baby names.

<strong>Evelyn, Layla, Nevaeh and Olivia</strong>

Evelyn, Layla, Nevaeh and Olivia tied for the most popular girls name in Kankakee County in 2021, with each being handed out six times. Nationwide, Olivia took top honors.

<strong>120</strong>

That’s the number of children born in October, the most of any month in 2021.

<strong>531</strong>

The number of marriage licenses issued in 2021. It’s the same number that was issued in 2020.

<strong>79 and 86</strong>

You’re never too old to find love, right? Kankakee County proved that to be true. The oldest groom was 79 (same as 2020), and the oldest bride was 86 years young. On the other side of that, the youngest groom was 18, and the youngest bride was 19.

<strong>September</strong>

September was the most popular month for marriages in Kankakee, ending a run of four straight years for October. Whatever happened to June brides?

<strong>1,392</strong>

The number of deaths in Kankakee County in 2021. That’s a decrease of 18 deaths from 2020.

<strong>302</strong>

This is a number that’s tracked by the Kankakee County Circuit Court Clerk’s office, and it ties in with these other statistics. There were 302 divorces granted in 2021, 68 more than 2020. Blame it on the pandemic. On a positive note, there were 96 divorce cases dismissed for various reasons.