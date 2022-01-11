First responders prayer service held Thursday

BOURBONNAIS — Grace Community United Methodist Church in Bourbonnais is hosting a Prayer Service and Blessing for all first responders throughout Kankakee County at 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the auditorium at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School.

The event is being held at BBCHS to allow space for social distancing, and masks will be required.

All first responders, their families and the community are invited to attend a service led by Pastor Steve Hudspath from Grace Community United Methodist Church. There also will be a special blessing for all first responders by Bradley Police Chaplain Bob Anderson.

Additional speakers include Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey, State’s Attorney Jim Rowe and Bradley Police Chief Don Barber.

Those attending are asked to enter and exit the auditorium through the doors on the east side of the building.

For more information, call 815-922-2079.

