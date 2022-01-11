Crash claims life of rural Watseka man

BELMONT TOWNSHIP — A rural Watseka man died in a one-vehicle crash Sunday in rural Belmont Township.

Michael J. Miner, 72, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department. Miner was the sole occupant in the vehicle.

At approximately 10:10 p.m. Sunday, dispatchers received a 911 call from a homeowner on 2000 East, north of Belmont Acres. The caller said someone had just driven into the back of the residence, according to a release from the sheriff’s department and Iroquois County Coroner’s Office.

Sheriff deputies, Woodland Fire Department and Riverside EMS responded to the crash.