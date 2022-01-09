Fire causes $80K in damage in Kankakee home

<em>Editor's note: This story was updated to correct that the house was unoccupied at the time of the fire.</em>

KANKAKEE — A fire in a house in the 1400 block of East River Street caused about $80,000 damage Saturday.

The house was not occupied at the time of the fire, Kankakee Fire Chief Bryan LaRoche said.

LaRoche said firefighters from multiple departments were dispatched at 8 p.m. In addition to the extent of the fire, extra manpower was needed to fight the fire because of the icy, cold weather conditions, LaRoche said.

There were no injuries, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation, he said.