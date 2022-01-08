KLASEY: A glimpse of Kankakee in 1900

Was the year 1900 the beginning of the 20th century, or the end of the 19th?

In the Jan. 2, 1900, edition of the Kankakee Daily Gazette, Editor Charles Holt addressed the issue: “The century dispute can be easily settled. ... A century is not completed until the expiration of one hundred years. In the case of the present century, it will ... require the present year to make the full number of one hundred years.”

Reading an old newspaper, such as the Jan. 2 Gazette, opens a window into Kankakee’s past. The newspaper’s four large pages, crammed with columns of small type, provide an interesting glimpse of life in this small Midwestern city at the dawning of the final year of the 19th century.

For example, there was the custom of “calling,” in which (mostly) young men, individually or in small groups, traveled from home to home to attend “open house” receptions hosted by groups of (mostly) young women. At each reception, the male visitors presented small, formal “calling cards” engraved with their names.

Beneath the heading, “New Year’s Festivities, A Lively Round of Merry Social Events,” the Gazette reported, “The weather on New Year’s was very favorable for out-door enjoyment. Aside from the parties of callers who were making their rounds in hacks and on foot, there were a goodly number on the ice at the river.”

Two full newspaper columns were devoted to reporting on the various calling parties and local receptions. One of the largest calling groups was made up of college students. Their calling card read, “Ye College Laddies Wishe Ye Merry Lassies A Happy New Yeare,” and listed the group’s members, “Richard Lockwood (ye fat man), Ben Sherwood (ye slim man), Orville Beebe (ye shorte man) C. Fred Whitmore (ye talle man), Jerome Willman (ye jaw breaker), Duane Cleghorn (ye freshe man), John Kramer (ye kost-kutter), Charles Latham (ye saw-bones), Ed Williams (ye preacher’s son), Walter Watterson (Northwestern).”

Another group (Howard H. Uran, Albert W. Hobbie, William C. Kenaga and Fred D. Martin), presented a card “bearing the silhouette likenesses of the four gentlemen. The card was a novelty and caused much favorable comment.”

One of the larger receptions was held at the Andrew Kerr home, 369 Chicago Ave. The young ladies present to greet callers were “Misses Maud Kerr, Lillian Jones, Helen Alpiner, Carrie Brosseau, Agnes Sinclair, Laura Babst, Minnie and May Whittemore, Belle Cleghorn, Lucia Baldwin.”

Among the smaller receptions was the one held at the L.H. Miller home, 367 Indiana Ave., where “Misses Lulu Miller, Blossom and Harriet Carmichael” greeted gentlemen callers.

Local news in the Jan. 2 edition covered a wide range of topics. It was reported that a Kankakee Woman’s Club committee would “visit the public schools and ascertain what children were not provided with shoes suitable for winter. The $20 made at a recent entertainment will be used for such children.” The club also donated $24 to be applied toward the coal bill at Emergency (later St. Mary’s) Hospital. “The sisters have no income whatever except from patients; an absence of patients therefore means an absence of income ... sometimes rendering their bank account and pantry short.”

Also reported was a local government decision to seek bids on a new Washington Avenue bridge across the Kankakee River. It would replace an iron structure erected in the 1860s.

Another item of river-related news was the beginning of the annual ice harvest. “The Waldron Ice Company commenced harvesting 11-inch crystal at Waldron on Monday,” related the Gazette. “The field at Kankakee was scraped and marked New Year’s day, and Wednesday morning, the real working of storing will begin.”

Louis E. Fenouille, owner of one of Kankakee’s largest livery stables, “has regained possession of the team and carriage stolen from him over a week ago,” it was reported. The missing rig, and the man who had stolen it, were discovered at Logansport, Indiana. “The credit for the capture is due largely to Mr. Fenouille’s willingness to spend money to recover his property (he offered a $50 reward) and Sheriff Glass’ untiring efforts to trace the thief.”

Not all the local news was positive, however. The Gazette reported three house fires had occurred over the New Year’s weekend. All caused only minor damage, but two men suffered burns on their arms and hands as they carried a burning couch out of a house.

A Chebanse man was struck and killed by an Illinois Central freight train on New Year’s Eve. Although the accident occurred at about 9:30 p.m., the body of William Law was not discovered until the next day. Law was a blacksmith; he was married and the father of five children.

In the late 19th Century, job opportunities for young women were almost entirely domestic.

A typical “want ad” in the Jan. 2 Gazette was this one: “Wanted: A good girl for general housework. No washing. Apply to Mrs. W.W. Cobb, 52 Wildwood Ave.”

But the times were changing, as evidenced by another ad in the same issue of the newspaper: “Wanted: Young lady to learn to set type in this office. Must possess fair education. A good opportunity to learn the trade. Steady work guaranteed.”

Although bids were sought in early 1900 for a new Washington Avenue bridge, it would not be ready to carry traffic across the Kankakee River for several years. When did the new bridge open?

Answer: Construction of the new concrete bridge began in March 1904, and was completed in November of that year at a cost of $47,000. On Nov. 14, 1904, hundreds of people (and several trolley cars) gathered on the bridge for dedication ceremonies.