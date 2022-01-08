Bradley Police Sgt. Rittmanic now at rest

BOURBONNAIS — On a cold January morning, Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic’s spirit showed brightly through the words spoken in remembrance of her.

Her 49 years of life and the connections she made were celebrated Friday as the community gathered in her honor in Hawkins Centennial Chapel on the campus of Olivet Nazarene University.

A photo montage before the service showed the many facets of Rittmanic’s life — a wife to Lyn Stua, an aunt, a friend, a police officer and a proud member of the Bradley Police Department’s color guard.

Many of the pictures featured Rittmanic wearing a smile and surrounded by friends and family.

“Marlene’s infectious smile lit up our house each morning,” Stua said in the eulogy of her wife of 12 years.

“When you find your soulmate, you finally realize why you were put on this earth,” she said. “To work very hard at what you know so you can provide the best life for that soulmate. Wife, best friend, confidante, lover, and the most beautiful person I’ve ever had the privilege to gaze at in awe every single day."

Stua described their love as "fierce."

“We would just be sitting together talking about anything and everything, and in the middle of our thoughts, I would stop and say, ‘What did I do to deserve you?’ I must have done something miraculous that the good Lord gifted me the most beautiful woman on earth.

“She would reply, ‘Put your glasses on,” Stua shared, giving a glimpse into the playful relationship that they shared.

The 90-minute service paying tribute to Rittmanic began just after 10 a.m. and offered an intimate look at a life lost on Dec. 29 during a routine police call at Comfort Inn in Bradley.

The services began with a marching procession of funeral bagpipes played by officers making their way to the stage illuminated in blue light.

Attendees were then encouraged to truly listen to the lyrics as Chicago Police Officer Kenyatta Gaines sang Andra Day's "Rise Up" as the Rev. Ted Perry said they accurately describe Rittmanic's spirit.

That spirit was captured in sometimes emotional eulogies given by those who declared themselves honored to have known her.

Bradley Police Chief Donald Barber recalled training Rittmanic when she became a detective, being a mentor to her, pinning her when she became a sergeant and as a friend. They learned a lot about each other during their conversations through the years, he said.

“But I also learned a secret about Marlene and that she was Wonder Woman. She didn’t have a gold lasso, but she had the ability to compel people to tell the truth,” Barber said.

“It was also when I found out Marlene’s weakness and that was her middle name, Roberta,” Barber continued.

“She despised that name. It would stop her in her tracks. So I used it as much as I could,” he said, bringing another moment of levity to the mourning audience.

And, there were many members of that audience that he wanted to ensure Stua was aware of. Barber asked all the police officers in attendance — with representatives from local police departments and far beyond — to stand. He then introduced Stua to "the brothers and sisters she didn't know she had."

Perry asked all those police officers in attendance to do something in remembrance of Rittmanic.

“When you are at roll call, take 10 seconds of silence and ask yourself, “What would Marlene do?’ When you get in your cruiser and start that checklist, ask yourself, ‘What would Marlene do?’ When you look in your CAD and see the list of assignments and feel overwhelmed and exhausted, ask yourself, ‘What Marlene would do?’"

Even in her final words, Perry said, Rittmanic tried to help someone.

"'Just walk away,'" he slowly and emphatically quoted her words to the gunman. "That was Marlene. She was always trying to help someone make a better decision."

Perry added, "The past week marks a time in our lives that we will soon not forget. For the rest of our lives, it will be a tragic reminder of how delicate life is and how harsh evil can be."

The Rev. Tim Perry, who celebrated the Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic's funeral service, asked to keep Bailey and his family in their prayers as he travels what will be a long road to recovery after being shot the same night as Rittmanic.

“Be with Tyler and his family; send them a supernatural message in the only way you can, God. Tell him we are praying for him; we are fighting for him. And we hold up his badge daily,” Perry said.

“Pray for his family as they cling to each day. It will take a God-sized blessing to get through this. But God will deliver. Tyler is getting stronger by the moment and when his eyes open he will see us.”

“Tyler is not out of the woods by far,” Rittmanic's wife Lyn Stua added. “He has a road of recovery. Please don’t forget him and all of this. Pray for him.”

<em>Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic wrote poetry. In 2001, she penned this poem.</em>

<em>The color we bleed is that of deep blue,</em>

<em>the blood that is shed</em>

<em>is without asking for who.</em>

<em>No time to be afraid, no time to cry,</em>

<em>no choice in what we do,</em>

<em>where we go or when we die.</em>

<em>The color we bleed is that of deep blue.</em>

<em>All too often one will pay the</em>

<em>ultimate price,</em>

<em>Those who wear the uniform</em>

<em>accept this sacrifice.</em>

<em>Beyond the call of duty one day might</em>

<em>be mine, no regrets, sorrow or fear as</em>

<em>I walk the Blue Line.</em>

<em>The color I'll bleed is that of deep blue.</em>