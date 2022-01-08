2022 Farm Bureau Foundation scholarship applications available

The Kankakee County Farm Bureau Foundation is offering scholarships to support those furthering their education in an agriculturally related field of study. The County Farm Bureau’s Foundation announced that their scholarships for graduating high school seniors will be $1,500 each this year.

Applications are available high school seniors. Also available are renewable scholarships, financial support to full-time students, and financial support for other agriculturally-related educational programming.

Contact Chad Miller, manager Kankakee County Farm Bureau, at 815-932-7471 for more information on the scholarships. Or email <a href="mailto:kankfb@sbcglobal.net" target="_blank">kankfb@sbcglobal.net</a>.