Residents line procession route despite frigid temps

BOURBONNAIS — The bitter cold weather was no hindrance for community members lining the streets of Bourbonnais Friday to pay their respects to Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic as her funeral procession exited the Hawkins Centennial Chapel.

After memorial services concluded, the procession pulled out from Olivet Nazarene University at about 12:30 p.m. and headed onto South Main Street, rounded the corner onto Main Street NW and continued on the route to Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.

A long convoy of law enforcement vehicles from local and statewide police departments lead the way, with the full procession gone from ONU by about 1 p.m.

Residents stood somberly and watched as the procession went by, many holding American flags or “Thin Blue Line” flags in support of police.

As temperatures were in the single digits with a high of about 11 degrees, some also had blankets and huddled together to keep warm.

Emily Vana, of Bradley, an employee of AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital, said she came out for the procession to stand in solidarity with first responders.

“I just felt like I needed to pay respect. They do a lot,” she said. “We are all kind of a community — first responders, hospital employees. We all stick together, and when something like this happens, it just hits you really hard.”

Vana added that the news of Rittmanic’s death was “devastating.”

“There are no words,” she said. “It’s gut-wrenching. It’s just — it’s really difficult.”

Alana Crawford, of Bourbonnais, watched the procession with her son Levi, 10, whom she homeschools.

“We just wanted to express our sorrow for what has occurred and our support and our gratitude for police, their protection and their service and their sacrifice every day for us,” she said.

Levi added that he came to show his gratitude as well.

“I feel sorry for the police officer, but I feel grateful that she did her job and tried to protect the people, so I’m thankful for that,” Levi said.

Kristi Garcia, of Bourbonnais, a retired Momence teacher, watched the procession with a group of family and friends who all tied blue streamers to their vehicles to show support for law enforcement.

“It hurts,” she said. “This is a small community, and it hurts when something like this happens.”

Garcia said she hopes the community’s attempts to come together after Rittmanic’s death was able to provide some small comfort for her family.

“I really don’t have a lot of words; it’s a sad day,” she said. “You can’t make anything better for the family, but just show that you support them, that you do care.”

George Laun and Jan Hockensmith-Laun, a husband and wife from Bourbonnais, noted their gratitude for the service of police officers as they watched Rittmanic’s funeral procession.

“I spent three years in the Army,” George Laun noted. “I put my life on the line, but these people do it all the time, every day.”

Hockensmith-Laun, a former ONU sociology professor, added that people often take the service of law enforcement and first responders for granted.

“In our era today, we don’t stand together until something like this happens,” she said. “Hopefully, this will have an impact on Kankakee, Bradley and Bourbonnais. We are a community. We do need to stand together and listen to each other.”

Erich and Jen Blair, a husband and wife from Bradley, said they attended the procession to show respect for Rittmanic’s service to the community.

“I just think you have to stop and remember what [police] do every day,” Erich Blair said. “Taking a little bit of time out of my day for this is a small piece of tribute to what she did every day for our community.”

“You don’t think it’s going to happen here, and it did,” Jen Blair added. “When we first heard, we were shocked and saddened that she was [killed], and that Officer [Tyler] Bailey is still fighting. It’s always sad when you hear about it in other towns and cities, but when it happens so close to home, it does something different to you. It just — it hits different.”