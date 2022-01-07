Community gathers for Bradley Police Sgt. Rittmanic's funeral and procession

<em><strong>Editor's Note: </strong></em><em>This story contains time updates on the funeral and procession of fallen Bradley Police officer Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic. For our full report on the funeral procession and services, <a href="https://www.daily-journal.com/news/local/bradley-police-sgt-rittmanic-now-at-rest/article_01fd14ca-7005-11ec-99e7-2372e81a4596.html" target="_blank">click here</a>.</em>

<strong>1:15 p.m. - </strong>The procession of police vehicles and other cars leaving Olivet Nazarene University's campus ended shortly after 1 p.m.

<strong>12:53 p.m. - </strong>A hearse is turning onto Illinois Route 102 as the procession begins.

<strong>12:40 p.m. -</strong> People are lining the streets with American flags.

<strong>12:30 p.m. -</strong> Police vehicles and others cars are exiting the campus.

<strong>12:04 p.m. - </strong>The intersection of U.S. Route 45/52 and Illinois Route 102 is being blocked off in front of Olivet Nazarene University.

<strong>11:15 a.m. -</strong> The service has concluded. Sections of the audience are now being dismissed, starting with the family. Local police and the family will have a private remembrance before the procession begins.

<strong>FUNERAL:</strong>

The funeral service for Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic's funeral will begin livestreaming at 9:45 a.m. Friday. Watch below:

<iframe title="YouTube video player" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/BX1Sv-YLw6M" frameborder="0" width="700" height="394"></iframe>

<strong>11:11 a.m. - </strong>After a rendition of "Amazing Grace," the chaplain offers a benediction.

<strong>10:58 a.m. -</strong> Reverend Tim Perry shares sentiments from Sgt. Rittmanic's family and offers prayers for fallen police officers across Illinois. "Today, we raise up Tyler Bailey and his family."

Read Sgt. Rittmanic's obituary <a href="https://www.daily-journal.com/obituaries/sergeant-marlene-rittmanic/article_ecd562be-6cd0-11ec-b8e8-8bb0c1248c3e.html" target="_blank">here</a>.

<strong>10:50 a.m. -</strong> Chief Barber asked police officers to stand and introduced Stua to them as the brothers and sisters she didn't know she had. He said Sgt. Rittmanic walked with protesters last year in uniform because she felt police should be open to their cause and hoped to get more insight.

<strong>10:45 a.m. - </strong>Bradley Chief Donald Barber takes the stage. "Marlene served the Village of Bradley and community with distinction." He said he was her supervisor and they became close friends. "Marlene was very passionate about three things: her family and friends, policing and treating people fairly."

<strong>10:34 a.m. -</strong> Sgt. Rittmanic's wife, Lyn Stua, begins her remembrance. She thanked the community for their ongoing support. “These gestures are not lost on us." Stua said Sgt. Rittmanic was fiercely in love with her and her family. She said Sgt. Rittmanic believed in community policing. "To her, the job was truly about making the community safe for everyone."

<strong>10:28 a.m. -</strong> Eulogies have begun, starting with Sgt. Rittmanic's niece. “She was the strongest woman I knew, that we all knew."

<strong>10:15 a.m. - </strong>Attendees are welcomed and "Rise Up," originally by Andra Day, is performed by Kenyatta Gaines.

<strong>10:10 a.m. - </strong>The service begins from within the chapel with a marching procession of funeral bagpipes played by officers. The stage is lit blue.

<strong>9:45 a.m. -</strong> The livestream of the service has started with a photo slideshow remembering Sgt. Rittmanic's life.

<strong>9:35 a.m.</strong> - Police officers, community members and more are arriving at Hawkins Centennial Chapel for the funeral service. American flags are lined on the sidewalk outside. View drone footage of the scene below.

The service starts at 10 a.m. Friday in the Hawkins Centennial Chapel on the Olivet Nazarene University campus, One University Ave., Bourbonnais.

The procession will depart from Hawkins Centennial Chapel at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais and end at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, where a private graveside service is planned.

The public is encouraged to show support for the officers by by lining the route, which will be as follows:

• Leave Hawkins Centennial Chapel immediately following Friday’s funeral services and first responder walkthrough at 10 a.m.

• Take University Avenue to South Main Street

• Turn right onto South Main Street

• Turn left onto Main Street NW

• Continue onto Illinois Route 102 West

• Turn right onto Illinois Route 53 N/E Baltimore Street in Wilmington

• Continue to follow Illinois Route 53 North

• Turn left onto West Hoff Road

• Continue on Hoff Road, which turns into Abraham Lincoln Boulevard