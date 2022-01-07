Additional events planned for officers' families

Local events are scheduled to benefit the families of Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and Officer Tyler Bailey.

BBQ Fundraiser

Jimmy Jo’s BBQ will continue its BBQ for a Cause today. For any purchases made of bulk pulled pork, the proceeds will be donated to Bradley Police Officer Tyler Bailey and his family. Jimmy Jo’s is located at 665 N. Convent St., Bourbonnais.

For more information, call Jimmy Jo’s BBQ at 815-933-7500.

Back the Blue Jam

At 7 p.m. tonight, at the Looney Bin, JD & the Phuzz, Leigh Evin and the Lowdown, and City Ca$h will be performing in a Back the Blue charity event to benefit Officer Tyler Bailey and his family at the club at 201 S. Schuyler Ave. in Bradley. There is a $5 cover charge, and more information can be found by emailing <a href="mailto:nickgalik0@gmail.com" target="_blank">nickgalik0@gmail.com</a>.

Nick Galik, of City Ca$h, who is organizing the concert said that even with all of the political divisiveness in the world, it is important to put that aside for community.

“When a fellow citizen or community member is hurt, it’s important to come together as a community, which has happened,” he said.

Galik shared he knows the Bailey family personally, and is happy to use his musical talents to be able to help them during this time of need.

The Looney Bin recently added a painted blue stripe around the exterior of the bar. It joins many local businesses throughout Bradley and the Kankakee County area that have added blue lights, decor and more as a show of support.

Pancake Breakfast Benefit

From 7:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at the Bradley American Legion — 835 W. Broadway, Bradley — the Bradley Lions Club will be hosting a pancake breakfast to benefit the officers’ families. There will be pancakes, sausage and biscuits and gravy. The cost is $7 per person and children 5 and under eat free.

For deliveries of five or more, call 815-932-9180.

For more information, email <a href="mailto:bradleylionsclub@gmail.com" target="_blank">bradleylionsclub@gmail.com</a>.

#BlueForBailey Fundraiser

From 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 23, a fundraising event for Bailey and his family will be held at Northfield Square Mall in the former Carson’s department store.

Raffle baskets, auctions and more will be available.

All proceeds will be donated.

The event is sponsored by The Hoppy Pig.

For more information, search @BlueForBailey on Facebook.

The Bradley Police Department shared the following information on donations for the officers and their families:

"Due to the overwhelming request of support throughout the community, donation accounts have been set up at Federated Bank," the BPD wrote in a social media statement.

<strong>Any and all aonations can be made at any Federated Bank to:</strong>

Marlene Rittmanic Memorial Fund

and/or

Tyler Bailey Support Fund