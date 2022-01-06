Winners in 43rd annual Gallery of Trees announced

The winners of the 43rd annual Gallery of Trees are as follows:

The winners for Kankakee County Museum's 43rd Annual Gallery of Trees “T’was the Night Before Christmas … Books Under the Tree” are:

<strong>For adult voting</strong>

1st Place: GFWC Woman’s Club of Kankakee (theme: "The Wizard of Oz")

2nd Place: Kankakee Kultivators (theme: "101 Dalmatians")

3rd Place: Kankakee Valley Porcelain Artists (theme: "Raggedy Ann")

<strong>For children's voting</strong>

1st Place: Good Shepherd Manor (theme: "How the Grinch Stole Christmas")

2nd Place: Kankakee Kultivators (theme: "101 Dalmatians")

3rd Place: Community Arts Council (theme: "Harry Potter")

Over 3,000 people visited the Gallery of Trees this month.

"Congratulations to the winners, and thanks to all organizations for their creativity and holiday spirit!" the museum said in a news release.