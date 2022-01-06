Officer Bailey 'continues to fight' for life

BRADLEY — Bradley police officer Tyler Bailey remains in what was described as “stable, but in very critical condition” in a Chicago area hospital, Bradley Deputy Chief Craig Anderson said Wednesday.

During a 35-minute late morning press conference in the Bradley Village Board room, Anderson said Bailey underwent extensive surgery on Dec. 30, hours after he and Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic were shot while responding to a barking dog complaint late Dec. 29 at the Comfort Inn in Bradley.

Darius D. Sullivan, 25, of Bourbonnais, and Xandria Harris, 26, of Bradley, are facing charges of murder and attempted murder in the incident.

In a statement from the Bailey family read by Anderson during the press conference, the family expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support.

Anderson said there is no question that without the surgery, Bailey would likely have not survived.

Without surgical intervention, “Tyler would not have survived the remainder of the day,” Anderson read.

The procedure, he said, is credited at this point for “greatly enhancing” his chances for survival to this critical injury.

Bailey is “far from out of the woods,” Anderson said. “He is stable, but in very critical condition. He is progressing in a positive manner in hope of recovery.

“... Since the surgery, Tyler has continued to fight for his life. He’s progressing in a positive manner toward what we hope someday will be recovery,” the deputy chief read. “It will be a long and difficult battle for Tyler.”

Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly said the focus of law enforcement is to ensure the perpetrators of this crime face justice.

“It feels too often like we are living in a cynical, self-centered, self-absorbed, selfish time. But every day, officers leave home and their families to protect us because they are selfless,” Kelly said.

Kelly said prayers for Rittmanic and Bailey will continue and that justice will be sought.

“Officer Bailey was viciously attacked because he was doing his job. Sgt. Rittmanic was executed because she was doing her job. These alleged acts are cowardly acts of evil,” Kelly said.

He noted the public rightfully wants justice, freedom and safety. But, he noted, those things come through law enforcement.

“There is no safety, there is no freedom, no justice without the law. But there is no law without law enforcement,” he said, adding that there is no law enforcement without people like Sgt. Rittmanic and Officer Bailey.

Regarding the Bradley Police Department, Anderson said the officers will continue to push forward in part due to the support and strength they have witnessed from the entire community.

“We’re strong,” he said. “We will recover from this. We will never forget it. There are monsters and evil that walk amongst us, but heroes as well and we need to take comfort in that.”