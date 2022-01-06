Kankakee Public Library returns to curbside pick-up only

KANKAKEE — Due to staff shortages, the Kankakee Public Library will be closing to the public and returning to curbside pick-up only.

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, patrons may call the library at 815-937-6901 to reserve materials and choose a pick-up time.

When patrons arrive at the library for pick-up, they’re asked to call the library and a staff member will bring the materials to their vehicle.

At this time, the library is setting request limits for items: five items for adults and unlimited for youth, audiovisuals is limited to four for all. Items should be returned to the book return located in the library’s parking lot.

Quick services — such as faxing, copying and printing — will still be available. Follow instructions listed on the front door for details.

Curbside-only services will be available until further notice.

For more information, visit <a href="http://lions-online.org" target="_blank">lions-online.org</a>.