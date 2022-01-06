Iroquois County Fair talent show participants heading to Springfield

Iroquois County youth will be visiting the Crowne Plaza in Springfield on Jan. 15 as The Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs will be holding its annual convention and state-wide talent show.

Representing Iroquois County as Junior Division winners from the Iroquois County Fair will be the Hip Hop Mash UP dance group, Elite Energy. Making up the team will be Lily Anderson, Beaverville; London Clark, Milford; Annika Greene, Vanysah Hickman, Addie Kingdon, Sarah Parsons, all of Watseka; Madelyn Loy, Donovan; and Savannah Reed, Danforth.

The Senior Division winner, Mitchell Galyen, of Watseka, will be entertaining the crowd with his rendition of “Bumble Boogie.”

Also attending as winners from the Ford County Fair’s Junior Division will be The First Impressions Dance Team consisting of Libby Hamilton, Dahlia Johnson, Amelia Marcier, Kate Sobal, Avery Schroeder, Landon Starkey and Harley Valentine.

Ford County Fair’s Senior Division winners are the dance group, Voodoo Essence, consisting of Hope Aaron, Lilian Eheart, Hannah Eheart, Briana Warren and Sadee Wuethrich.

Junior Division winner of the Fairbury Fair was Savannah Reed and she will be performing a dance solo to “Everything I Wanted.”

All the dancers are students of Studio on Main (Pam Hibbert) and Mitchell is a student of Pat Neal.

The Talent Show Junior Division begins at 1:30 p.m. followed by the 6p.m. Senior Division.