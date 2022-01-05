Vote delayed on homeless veterans project

KANKAKEE — It will be two weeks before the community will learn if Kankakee County’s homeless veterans will soon have a place to call home.

The anticipated second and final vote on a conditional use permit was pushed back until Jan. 18 as seven of the 16 Kankakee City Council members were not at Monday’s council meeting.

After the permit was put on the floor by 5th Ward Aldermen Victor Nevarez and Carmen Lewis, 3rd Ward Alderman David Crawford suggested placing the matter on hold until the next meeting so that a greater number of council are on hand.

Crawford’s appeal was seconded 4th Ward council member Danita Grant Swanson.

As he discussed the reason for tabling the vote, Crawford said the conditional use permit request needs to be settled at that time. The Kankakee County Housing Authority would own the building and operate the 14-bed shelter for homeless veterans.

The motion to table the vote was approved by an 8-0 vote. Alderman David Baron, D-2, abstained from the vote due to a conflict of interest. At Monday’s meeting, several council members were absent. Those absent were Carl Brown, D-7; Mike Cobbs, D-6; Larry Osenga, R-4; Mike O’Brien, D-2; and Cherry Malone-Marshall, D-1.

At the conclusion of the meeting, 4th Ward Alderman Lance Marczak left no doubt where he stood on this permit request.

“This should not be a question at all. These people were willing to sacrifice for our country,” he said, making it clear he will support the permit request at the next meeting.

After the meeting, KCHA attorney Eric Hanson said he was OK with the vote being delayed. He noted the Illinois Housing Development Authority, which is funding a large portion of the purchase and development of the property at 210-214 S. Washington Ave., in the city’s 5th Ward, would not be meeting on its final approval of the project until Jan. 21.

IHDA has given initial approval to invest $2.9 million into the purchase and redevelopment of the property.

The property has been vacate for more than a year. It had been the longtime location for Senesac Funeral Home & Cremation and most recently an off-site residence for troubled young men known as the Nexus-Indian Oaks Academy.