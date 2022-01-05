Student attendance challenges during pandemic show in Pembroke

PEMBROKE — The pandemic has made school more challenging across the board, but for those students already struggling, it seems as though the impact was even greater.

In Pembroke Community Consolidated School District 259, the chronic absenteeism rate climbed to 60 percent in the 2020-2021 school year, according to Illinois School Report Card data.

That means 60 percent of students missed 10 percent of school days, or about 18 days within the academic year, whether the absences were excused or unexcused.

The data also shows that 100 students were chronically truant, meaning they missed 5 percent of school days, or about nine days.

The daily attendance rate was 83.4 percent.

“Most of those students were already truant,” Superintendent Marcus Alexander said. “They didn’t just start [missing school] during the pandemic. Those are students we have been working with prior to, so it wasn’t really a surprise.”

The district, which consists only of Lorenzo R Smith Elementary School, had the highest chronic absenteeism rate in Kankakee County. The statewide average last year was 21 percent.

Attendance figures under the circumstances of remote learning may be an outlier when it comes to year-to-year statistics, as the Illinois State Board of Education points out in the data; however, the numbers highlight an area in which many students clearly struggled.

<strong>Addressing the challenges</strong>

Alexander said the district works with the I-KAN Regional Office of Education to address truancy and had been seeing improvements in recent years.

The chronic absenteeism rate had declined from 35 percent in 2018, to 28 percent in 2019, down to 15 percent in 2020, before jumping to 60 percent in 2021.

“We have been making progress on it, but with the pandemic, it just exacerbates everything,” he said.

The pandemic certainly put pressure on existing issues, he noted.

According to the report card data, 90 percent of students are low income, and 5.5 percent were homeless last year.

Alexander said the district had difficulty keeping in contact with some students last year. For one reason or another, some never logged on to class.

Overall, one of the biggest challenges was internet connectivity, he said.

“We provided every student and family with a hotspot, but in a rural environment, depending on where you live, that hotspot may not work,” he explained. “A hotspot is nothing more than a cell phone. If your cell phone doesn’t work, nor will a hotspot.”

The district had to switch internet providers for the hotspots mid year because they were not working, but for some families, neither company worked.

“Some of our diligent students would drop on and off 20 times in one day,” he said.

<strong>Turning things around</strong>…

Alexander said that looking ahead, he is optimistic to see the numbers turn back around, especially since school has been in session for face-to-face learning all year.

The district has been hit minimally with COVID-19 this school year, he said, with only two students testing positive at school. Fortunately, the district has not had to shut down the entire school or full classrooms.

While attendance rates so far are looking good, Alexander said he is also mindful that one surge of COVID-19 could shut everything down again.

“We’re just trying to do as much as we can while we have the students available,” he said.

Identifying learning gaps and the necessary interventions to address them were at the forefront of school leaders’ minds when going into the first semester, he explained.

“We knew we had students who really needed intensive support, because they really hadn’t had instruction for over a year,” he said.

Some of the online learning games that proved to help students master concepts during remote learning were incorporated into the in-person curriculum this year, he said.

Testing data from the end of the first semester will be used to inform coursework for the rest of the year, he added.

“In reality, every student needed something extra, not just the students who you knew were struggling, but those students who had just been home not receiving that level of attention they had in the past.”

A comparative look at the latest school report card data for Pembroke School District:

<strong>STUDENT ATTENDANCE RATE</strong>

<strong>Lowest:</strong> Pembroke, 83.4%

<strong>Highest:</strong> Kankakee, 99.4%

<strong>Statewide:</strong> 92.5%

<strong>CHRONIC ABSENTEEISM</strong>

<strong>Lowest:</strong> Kankakee, 1.2%

<strong>Highest:</strong> Pembroke, 59.6%

<strong>Statewide:</strong> 21.2%

<strong> </strong>