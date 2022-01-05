Salvation Army worship goes virtual

The Salvation Army of Kankakee County announced via social media that upcoming worships through Jan. 9 will be held virtually.

The organization said in a post, “Due to an increase in positive COVID-19 cases in our area and amongst our community, we will be holding church online only for the next two weeks. Join Lt. Scott on Jan. 2 and 9 right here on our Facebook page at 11 a.m. for worship.”

“We love gathering in person but we also love keeping one another safe — thank you for understanding!” the post concluded.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.facebook.com/salvationarmykankakee" target="_blank">facebook.com/salvationarmykankakee</a>.