KVPD's Rec Center temporarily closes amid COVID, staffing shortage

By Daily Journal staff report

The Kankakee Valley Park District has closed its Rec Center during the daytime hours throughout the rest of the week.

In a post shared on social media, KVPD wrote, “The KVPD Rec Center will be closed 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. starting January 4 through January 7 due to short staffing as COVID-19 persists. The facility will be accepting phone calls remotely during this time.”

Evening programming, however, will continue. This includes pickleball and co-ed volleyball. Facility management says the staffing situation will be reevaluated for next week and a decision will be announced.