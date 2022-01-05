KVPD's Rec Center temporarily closes amid COVID, staffing shortage

The Kankakee Valley Park District has closed its Rec Center during the daytime hours throughout the rest of the week.

In a post shared on social media, KVPD wrote, “The KVPD Rec Center will be closed 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. starting January 4 through January 7 due to short staffing as COVID-19 persists. The facility will be accepting phone calls remotely during this time.”

Evening programming, however, will continue. This includes pickleball and co-ed volleyball. Facility management says the staffing situation will be reevaluated for next week and a decision will be announced.