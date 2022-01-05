First babies born in 2022 at AMITA, Riverside

Kankakee County has welcomed the first babies of 2022 as parents welcomed newborns at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital and Riverside Healthcare.

<strong>AMITA Health</strong>

Carmen Olivia Muñoz was the first baby of 2022 born at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital Kankakee.

Born to Deanna Diaz and Ivan Muñoz, of St. Anne, Carmen was delivered at 11:25 a.m. Jan. 1. She was 7 pounds, 4 ounces and 19.25 inches, and was delivered by Dr. Valerie Goldfain.

<strong>Riverside Healthcare</strong>

Avonna Lei was the first baby of 2022 born at Riverside Healthcare.

Born to Toree and Erik, Avonna was delivered at 3:37 a.m. Jan. 3.

“Riverside Healthcare and the Riverside Family Birthing Center are pleased to welcome the first baby born at Riverside this year,” the hospital said in a social media post, noting that the family “received a gift basket complimentary of the Riverside Marketplace Gift Shop.”