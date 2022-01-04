Van Drunen site 'total loss' after fire

MOMENCE — Approximately 75 percent of the 80,000-square-foot freeze-drying facility of the Van Drunen Farms Tuthill production site will be considered a “total loss,” a company official confirmed Monday.

Kevin Van Drunen, president of Van Drunen Farms, confirmed early Monday afternoon the bulk of the southeast Momence facility, which employed about 125, “appears to be pretty much a total loss.”

The fire broke out at just after 6 a.m. Sunday at the Illinois Route 114 facility. Numerous fire departments battled the blaze for about several hours. There were no workers at the site on Sunday.

As of now, Van Drunen said the goal will be to rebuild at the location which is just outside the city limits.

The company has several office, development, maintenance, storage and production sites throughout the region, but chiefly in Momence. The company employs more than 700.

Fire investigators are expected to be at the site soon. At this point, the cause of the fire is unknown.

The cost from the fire will be determined by an insurance appraiser and that figure will come at a later point. The company purchased the site in 1993.

In the aftermath of the Sunday morning fire, Van Drunen said arrangements are being made to transfer the functions of the freeze-drying process and the blending of dried ingredients to two other company locations. One of the locations is in Momence and the other is in Crown Point, Ind.

“We are going to be forced to juggle some things, but it is our intention to meet our customers’ demands,” he said.

At this point, Van Drunen said all employees remain on the workforce.

“All are still actively employed as we work out our next steps,” he said. “These employees will be deployed to other locations.”

He noted the company had a set of priorities heading into the new year, but that list will be greatly modified as a new freeze dry complex will now top the list.

Van Drunen grows products and produces food and ingredients which are used across the country as well as across the world.

Van Drunen noted there will be delays in getting all of the company’s scheduled production and shipments to its vendors and markets, but they hope to get the obstacles figured out as quickly as possible.

Van Drunen noted by the time he was notified of the fire at 7 a.m., the significant portion of the building was engulfed in flames.

“It’s pretty catastrophic, but no one was injured,” he said.

Van Drunen was also thankful the wind Sunday morning was blowing southeast, which took the smoke away from the eastern Kankakee County community.

“All in all, we should be thankful,” he said. “It’s sad to see the facility go, but buildings can be replaced.”