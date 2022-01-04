Kankakee schools back from break; some students still remote

KANKAKEE — Kankakee schools are back in session today after winter break and will continue to operate under a modified learning plan until at least Jan. 18, though that window might be extended, Superintendent Genevra Walters said.

Walters said that District 111 will continue to follow “Phase 4” procedures, in which students have options to attend school via remote or hybrid learning, upon students’ return from break.

However, the Kankakee School Board will likely revisit the timeline to return to fully in-person learning at its next meeting scheduled for Jan. 10.

The modified learning plan went into effect starting Dec. 9 in response to rising COVID-19 numbers in the district. It includes that students who request or need it will have a minimum of two days of in-person instruction each week.

The plan was set to remain in effect until Jan. 18.

Walters said that as COVID-19 numbers in the region continue to rise, including among staff members, and with limited space for social distancing in school buildings, the district might not return to fully in-person learning as soon as it had planned.

The next school board meeting is slated for 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10, in the Kankakee High School Auditorium. Meetings are also live streamed on the Kankakee School District 111 Facebook page.