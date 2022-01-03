PROVOST: Can this be region's turning point on violence?

The <strong>violence</strong> of this past week has made it clear that there is so much work to be done on so many fronts within the <strong>Kankakee County community</strong> that it may be years, many years, before meaningful advances can be made here regarding our economic elevation.

For every step forward that leaders such as <strong>Bradley Mayor Mike Watson</strong>, <strong>Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis</strong>, <strong>Kankakee County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler</strong>, <strong>Manteno Mayor Tim Nugent</strong> or <strong>Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore</strong> take, we appear to be taking two steps backward.

How can the Kankakee County community flourish or, for that matter, how can it even remain stable if we as a region continue to be plagued by rampant gun violence, drug overdoses, gang activity, low education levels and broken families?

The fact that there was a late Thursday night homicide and a Friday morning drive-by shooting in Kankakee and it seemingly registered little more than a blip on the radar speaks volumes as to where Kankakee County is in terms of these destructive behaviors.

Are we simply spinning our wheels?

This week’s “Heard on the Street” column had been planned to highlight area leaders’ hopes and plans for 2022.

In interviews last week with Watson, Curtis, Schore and Nugent, these leaders talked of plans and developments within their communities and the entire region in general.

They spoke of bike paths and parks. They spoke of downtown investments and renewal. They spoke of pending projects finally nearing the starting line after delays largely instigated by the <strong>COVID-19 pandemic</strong>. They spoke of the just-started capital campaign for the pending riverwalk project.

Now it hardly seems appropriate to talk about those aspirations as the region reels with sadness and disgust regarding the Wednesday homicide of <strong>Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic</strong>, the shooting of <strong>Bradley Police Officer Tyler Bailey</strong> in that same incident and the Thursday night drive-by shooting death of <strong>Kankakeean Darrell L.</strong> <strong>Simmons</strong>.

Perhaps it’s the shock of the news of these events which has left me feeling more than a little skeptical of this region taking significant steps forward.

Maybe in a week — maybe it will be several days, who knows — my optimism about regional development will return. I know it will because it always has.

But it is my absolute hope that these events of this past week have shaken our leaders, our citizens, our desire and our resolve that this destructive behavior can no longer be tolerated on any level.

Heads can no longer be turned to look the other way. It can longer be “Kankakee’s problem,” “Bradley’s issue,” or “Momence’s situation.”

We will either swim together or we will drown together. We will decide that fate.

While the solemn procession of Sgt. Rittmanic was painful to watch, it was also inspirational. Citizens lining the streets of Kankakee, Bradley and Bourbonnais as public safety personnel escorted Sgt. Rittmanic from the <strong>Kankakee County coroner’s office</strong> to <strong>Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home</strong>.

It provided me at least with some hope that the vast majority of people in this region have witnessed enough senselessness. It is my hope they have reached the limit. It is my hope they will not let the shock fade away and continue on with “life as usual.”

Can this finally be that turning point? That is a question we must answer.