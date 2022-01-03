Fans glad to be back at holiday tournament

Since 1950, area fans have been flocking to the Kankakee Holiday Tournament. After the tournament was sidelined last year due to the pandemic, fans were happy to be back at this year’s three-day event that concluded Thursday.

“I support any area team, especially in the tournament,” said Napoleon Green, of Kankakee, who was there with his wife, Virginia.

“We come every year, except last year,” Virginia Green said.

The Greens were pulling for Central in its game against Adams Friendship, of Wisconsin, on the first day of the KHT on Tuesday. Virginia is a 1975 graduate of Central, and Napoleon a ‘73 grad of Kankakee Westview.

“We were pulling for Momence in that game earlier today,” Napoleon Green said. “And we’ll be pulling for Kankakee tonight.”

The Greens spent the entire first day of KHT watching all the games, and Napoleon said they would attend some more games.

“As long as Kankakee keeps winning, we’ll be back,” he said.

Virginia, who works for Cigna, said she has been a volunteer at the KHT for a few years in the past.

Wayne Falter, of Kempton, was also glad to be watching teams compete again.

“I’m about 30 miles out in the country, but I get here to see Kankakee play — both the boys and the girls,” he said. “They’re pretty good teams to say the least.”

Falter is hoping Kankakee can do something in the state tournament this year to make up for lost time.

“I know that team they had before COVID and didn’t get to play in the state tournament,” he said. “That was a darn good team. I’d like to see them get to Peoria, maybe.”

Falter wished Bradley-Bourbonnais was still playing in the KHT, but “they’re down there in Bloomington, playing in that one at [Illinois] Wesleyan.”

The Shaners, of Bourbonnais, were also enjoying watching the Central Comets play. Marc Shaner is the principal at Central, and he was there with his wife, Heather, and their son, Ethan.

Central has been playing in the KHT for the past eight or nine years.

“We try to come out and watch the kids,” Marc said. “It’s a good opportunity for me to see them away from school.”

Shaner said it’s good to be back at the tournament after the one-year hiatus.

“Absolutely,” he said. “It’s a good environment. For us, this is a team we normally wouldn’t play. It gives us an opportunity see somebody that we wouldn’t see on a regular basis. It’s a team from Wisconsin. I think just about everybody else that’s here that is on our side of the bracket, either is in our conference or we play them during the season. So a game like this is great for us just to play someone different.”

Angie and Mark Walker, who live near Springfield, were at the KHT on Thursday, watching the Central Comets beat Cissna Pak.

“My son, Grant Grider, plays on the team,” said Angie Walker.

Grant lives with his dad, and Angie was more than happy to see him play.

“This was my first time making it,” she said. “I was able to get the day off.”

The Walkers were able to catch Thursday’s first game, a St. Anne win over Grant Park. They enjoyed watching both games.

Dan Brough, who’s on the KHT tournament committee, said crowds are down a little bit due to COVID, but he noted all the games are streaming online.

“I think everything’s gone well,” he said. “Obviously, we’re trying to stay as safe as possible and still have the games. ... Again, it’s just a matter of people’s comfort level there, that they feel good coming out.”

Brough has been on the committee since 2004 and has been attending the KHT since 1999. He said the dozens of volunteers who help with the KHT contribute to the success of the tournament.

“It takes a lot of people to help get this taken care of and run well and run efficiently and effectively,” he said.