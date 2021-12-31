Kankakee man shot and killed

KANKAKEE — Two men were shot between the late-night hours on Thursday and mid-morning Friday and Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater said Friday they believe both shootings are drug-related incidents.

Kankakee man Darrell L. Simmons, 36, was shot and killed late Thursday on the city’s north side in the 300 block of North Harrison Avenue.

Officers responded to a shots-fired report in the area and found Simmons in an apartment. He was transported to AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital by the Kankakee Fire Department and died a short time later.

Police say that Simmons was targeted in the shooting, which they say occurred outside the apartment. No arrests have been made.

There was also a second shooting Friday morning only a short distance from where Simmons was shot.

In the second incident, at about 11:20 a.m. Friday on North New Street, a 34-year-old St. Anne man was wounded by a drive-by shooter, Passwater said. The victim was taken to St. Mary’s emergency room and is in stable condition.

At about 2 p.m. Friday, the St. Anne man, Jeffery M. Lawson, was discharged from the hospital and taken into custody and has been booked into the Jerome Combs Detention Center. Lawson was wanted on a U.S. Marshal’s warrant related to a weapon violation.

Investigators are currently following up on leads and asking that anyone with information call the Kankakee Police Department at 815-933-0426.