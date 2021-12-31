Homeless veterans' project OK'd by state

KANKAKEE — While the final approval is still being sought to clear the way to operate a facility for homeless Kankakee County veterans, the state has green-lighted the funding for the property’s redevelopment.

The Illinois Housing Development Authority recently notified officials with the Kankakee County Housing Development Corporation that it would recommend approval of $2.92 million toward purchase, engineering and rehab of 210-214 S. Washington Ave.

Actual reconstruction of the property is anticipated to be in the range of $1.7 million. If all goes as hoped by the housing authority, redevelopment could begin in May, which would mean the eight- to nine-month project would be likely completed by early 2023.

Final IHDA financing approval is anticipated on Jan. 21.

The property is being targeted as a 14-unit residential complex for homeless veterans. The location would also offer supportive services for veterans dealing with mental health, addition or financial issues most often related to post traumatic stress disorders.

The Kankakee City Council, which approved the first reading of the needed conditional use permit on Dec. 20 to operate the home in the business district, is expected to have its second and final vote on the permit at its Jan. 3 meeting.

The city will not provide any funding for the property or the program.

The 5th Ward property has been vacant for more than a year. It had been the longtime location for Senesac Funeral Home & Cremation and most recently an off-site residence for troubled young men known as the Nexus-Indian Oaks Academy.

Karen Smietanski, assistant superintendent for the Veterans Assistance Commission of Kankakee County, noted the need for housing for veterans varies, but said there are currently up to six veterans who would be in need currently for this type of residence. She noted at other points in the year there can up to 20 veterans seeking shelter.

She noted the end goal of this type of housing is to get the veterans “out and about” and ultimately have them more integrated into society.

“We don’t want them to be a recluse. This would be permanent supportive housing. Our goal is not to make this a ‘forever’ residence for them — but there is no timeline for them to leave. The goal here is to provide them a different outlook on life,” she said.

A large portion of the property will be redeveloped to provide individual living quarters for 14 veterans. Each efficiency unit would be about 250 square feet and include a kitchenette.

To be eligible to stay at the home, the veteran must be income-restricted. The income guideline states the occupant cannot be earning more than 30 percent of the area’s median income, in this case that would equate to yearly wages of less than $15,000.