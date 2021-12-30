Year in Review: COVID-19 drags on

The COVID-19 pandemic did not end with 2020, it merely evolved. Though coronavirus cases subsided regionally in the spring and summer after the arrival of vaccinations, new variants have kept the virus circulating in the air and in our papers. Like many of the pandemic’s after effects, this year’s top 10 COVID stories have majorly impacted the Kankakee area and will linger for years to come.

<strong>Vaccines arrive</strong>

Since the first COVID-19 vaccinations arrived in Kankakee County in December 2020, the mad dash for vaccines has turned into a slow trickle.

Healthcare workers, educators and the elderly were among the first to be offered eligibility for the vaccine until all adults were eligible mid-spring. The county’s weekly vaccine allotment initially did not meet demand, dragging the county into one of the lowest vaccination rates in the state at 10 percent at the end of March.

To help speed up the vaccination process, the Kankakee County Health Department welcomed Illinois National Guard teams in April and May to operate mass vaccine clinics.

“It’s a daunting task to try to vaccinate all these people. But [among] the health department, the hospitals and the pharmacies, we’re going to do the best we can to do that,” KCHD administrator John Bevis said in February.

The department hosted clinics at the Kankakee Farmers’ Market and other events to make the vaccine easily accessible, but appointments dwindled. In the fall, children over 5 became eligible for Pfizer’s vaccine and adults became eligible for boosters with supply readily available at different locations throughout the county. Currently, less than 50 percent of the county is vaccinated.

<strong>Vaccines and mandates stir up fights</strong>

Employer and government vaccination requirements enflamed conflicts that had been bubbling throughout the pandemic.

Riverside Healthcare and AMITA Health both announced in late August they would require employees to be fully vaccinated, along with other government mandates. Hundreds turned out to rally against the requirements on several occasions, as well as to a meeting discussing religious exemptions.

Though both systems considered applications for medical and religious exemptions, a group of six nurse practitioners employed by Riverside filed a lawsuit claiming Riverside denied their religious exemptions and violated “sincerely held moral convictions.”

A temporary restraining order was granted in October so the staff could keep working through the legal process and another 52 employees later joined the suit. The case is ongoing, but the order expired Dec. 27 with terminations set for Jan. 3.

Approximately 40 Riverside staff members who failed to meet the Oct. 31 vaccination deadline were fired out of 2,900 employees. Meanwhile, AMITA Health declared Dec. 17 it would “temporarily pause separation of employment in connection with the COVID-19 vaccination policy.”

<strong>Schools carry on</strong>

Local schools tried this year to evolve alongside ever-changing mitigations and a lack of clear state guidance.

More flexible guidance in March allowed schools like Bradley Elementary to extend the school day by an hour and 45 minutes, and others that had been alternating days for in-person learning, like BBCHS, to bring students back to school five days a week.

This fall term, some schools made modifications or sent students into remote learning out of caution with COVID. The freshmen class at Kankakee High School went into remote learning for 14 days in September, as did Bradley Central Middle School 6th and 7th graders in November.

Kankakee High School debuted a new scheduling system in the fall meant to increase flexibility but resulted in overlaps and unstructured time in students’ schedules, leading students to spend more time gathered in their hubs with limited social distancing. The school implemented a more traditional “emergency schedule” on Oct. 18 and will lease mobile classrooms that have yet to arrive because of COVID-related shipping delays.

<strong>To mask or not to mask</strong>

Governor JB Pritzker made an executive order in May following CDC guidance that those fully vaccinated were no longer required to wear masks in most public places. What resulted was a general rollback of masking policies for everyone and voluntary participation, except in enforced areas like transportation or hospitals.

Joe Girard, owner of Girard’s Ace Hardware in Bourbonnais, said at least 75 percent of customers were wearing masks in the store before the state’s rules changed.

Over the summer, the state implied schools could determine their masking policies before Pritzker reversed course on Aug. 4, mandating mask-wearing in schools, and later in the month, throughout indoor public spaces in Illinois.

This sparked protests and discussions at school board meetings, where some community members felt the state was “overreaching.” Manteno CUSD 5, Bourbonnais Elementary and St. Anne are among schools that planned to make masks optional but eventually adopted the state’s mandate, though St. Anne stopped following it as of Dec. 1.

Kankakee Trinity Academy lost accreditation with the Illinois State Board of Education for refusing to follow the mask mandate and recently were accredited by the Association of Christian Schools International.

<strong>Summer gets uncanceled</strong>

After a steady decline of COVID-19 cases in springtime, regions in Illinois peeled back mitigations. The state officially entered Phase 5 of the Restore Illinois Plan and “reopened” on June 11, eliminating capacity limits for all businesses and activity restrictions for the first time since March 2020.

So many happenings were scheduled to take place locally that the Journal had to relaunch its weekly calendar of events.

Rhubarb Festival, Merchant Street MusicFest, Bourbonnais Friendship Festival, Greek Fest, Gladiolus Festival, Herscher’s Labor Day Celebration and many more events made triumphant comebacks, some with modifications.

Others, like the Strawberry Jazz Festival, Bradley Fish Fry and Friends of the Blues, did not return. The organizers of Shoe Fest, held in September, decided to require proof of vaccination from attendees. Through the fall and early winter, events are still going strong.

<strong>Live theatre returns & movie theaters reopen</strong>

Entertainment could be more easily accessed from the stage and big screen this year.

Classic Cinemas, which includes Meadowview and Paramount in Kankakee, reopened on April 15 in advance of the summer blockbuster season with spaced-out and limited-capacity seating. Meadowview renovated seven auditoriums and Paramount added heated recliners.

Chris Johnson, CEO of Classic Cinemas, said patronage was not at 2019 levels at the time.

“You can sit in front of the TV every single night, and if you come to the theater once a month, we’re thrilled,” Johnson said.

Live theater reentered the scene with Acting Out Theater Co.’s “Ghost Light Cabaret,” Small Town Theatrics in Coal City’s production of “Rent,” Kankakee Valley Theatre Association’s “The Music Man” and more.

“Sometimes you don’t realize what luxuries you have until something is taken away,” said Kyle Cassady, of Bourbonnais, who played the Master of Ceremony in “Ghost Light Cabaret.”

<strong>Federal COVID funds distributed locally</strong>

When the American Rescue Plan Act passed in March, Kankakee County received $21.3 million in funds — $10.67 million to be disbursed in FY2021 and FY2022. Iroquois County received $5.2 million.

A total of $42,572,253 went to municipalities throughout Kankakee County.

The communities of Kankakee, Bourbonnais, Bradley, Manteno, Momence, Herscher, Grant Park, St. Anne, Chebanse, Essex, Aroma Park, Hopkins Park, Sun River Terrace, Sammons Point, Cabery, Union Hill, Watseka, Beecher and Peotone received ARPA funds.

The money intended to help communities and businesses bounce back from lost revenue during the pandemic can also create a funding opportunity in areas where they might not otherwise have been one — such as the 11 vehicles purchased for the Sheriff’s Department.

Recently, the Village of Bourbonnais and Iroquois County officials have been discussing how to use the funds, while the City of Kankakee has awarded just under $4 million thus far.

The county developed a system in which nonprofits and businesses can apply for up to $10,000 in the first phase of distribution, with larger amounts going to government departments for upgrades and projects.

<strong>Medical care still overlooked</strong>

Many people have resumed elective outpatient procedures and annual checkups since they were put back on the table in May 2020, but some haven’t.

According to Timothy Nelson, an AMITA Health system director, there was an approximate 36.3 percent drop in the number of colonoscopies and an 8.5 percent drop in mammograms performed at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital Kankakee from 2019 to 2020 due to the pandemic.

In March, the two area AMITA hospitals were estimated to be at 70 to 80 percent of regular rates of screenings. At Riverside Medical Center, the return of outpatient treatments was at 85 percent to 90 percent, said Phil Kambic, CEO and President of Riverside Healthcare.

“One thing that frightens me is that we’re seeing sicker and sicker people coming in because they delayed care for the whole year,” Kambic said in June. “As people are coming in — their heart disease is more advanced, their cancer is more advanced, and that’s just scary.”

<strong>Rent dries up and evictions pile</strong>

An eviction moratorium issued in March 2020 near the start of the pandemic to protect renters expired in August 2020. A second moratorium was added in September 2020 and extended until Oct. 3, 2021.

Now, evictions are in full swing in Kankakee County Circuit Court.

The total unpaid rent in Kankakee alone was estimated to exceed $3 million, according to Barbi Brewer-Watson, Kankakee’s Economic and Community Development Agency director, in July. Property owners have been offered little to no aid to offset missed rent.

Six Kankakee County evictions were filed in July, 12 in August, 35 in September and 105 in October.

One Kankakee County landlord who owns approximately 600 residential rentals sought evictions in 105 dwellings in November and estimated he was owed $600,000 in rent.

A new round of $250 million in funding from the Illinois Housing Development Authority provided by the American Rescue Plan is open for applications until Jan. 9.

<strong>Domestic violence on the rise</strong>

The pandemic has contributed to an already large problem with domestic violence in Kankakee County. Kankakee Sheriff Mike Downey described the county’s domestic battery numbers as “atrocious” during a July meeting with the County Board’s Finance Committee.

In August, Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott said half of those appearing in court every day are up on domestic battery charges.

At that time, Harbor House Executive Director and CEO Jenny Schoenwetter said Harbor House’s hotline has seen a 15 percent monthly increase in phone calls over the past fiscal year, with a peak month having a 60 percent increase in calls. Cases have risen for a variety of reasons, she said, including individuals being home often with their abusers for months on end.

“I think victims felt even more isolated than ever before because you couldn’t go anywhere,” Schoenwetter said.