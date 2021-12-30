Thursday afternoon procession for fallen officer Rittmanic

A procession in honor of Bradley Police Department Sergeant Marlene Rittmanic, who was killed in the line-of-duty last night, will be held this afternoon.

At 2 p.m., the procession will leave the Bryan R Mitchell MD Forensic Center at 3000 South Justice Way, Kankakee, according to a release from the Kankakee County Coroner's Office.

The procession will end at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home at 295 Main Street Northwest, Bourbonnais.

Those who wish to pay their respects and honor Sergeant Rittmanic are encouraged to safely gather on sidewalks along the route.

The route will be as follows:

1. Leave Bryan R Mitchell MD Forensic Center at 2 p.m.

2. North on Route 45/52 from 3500 South Road

3. Continue north on Schuyler Avenue past Court Street (Illinois Route 17) to Broadway Street in Bradley

4. West on Broadway Street to Michigan Avenue

5. Brief stop outside the Bradley Police Department

6. South on Michigan Avenue to Congress Street

7. West on Congress Street to Wabash Avenue

8. North on Wabash Avenue to Broadway Street

9. West on Broadway Street to Kennedy Drive

10. North on Kennedy Drive to Main Street

11. Main Street (Route 45/52) to Main Street North West

12. Main Street North West to Olde Oak Drive

13. Arrive at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Homes at approximately 2:30 p.m.

Rittmanic and another Bradley officer were both shot after responding to a call late Wednesday at Comfort Inn on Illinois 50 in Bradley. Rittmanic was 49.

The other officer, whose name is not being released at this time by officials, was seriously wounded.

Around 4 a.m. this morning, a police procession transported the fallen officer’s body from Riverside Medical Center to the Kankakee County morgue. A short time later, village officials lowered the flag at Bradley Village Hall to half-staff.