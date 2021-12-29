Year in Review: Feel-good news

While much of the negativity and disarray from 2020 carried over into 2021, there was still a lot of good that happened. We hope this rundown of our Top 10 “feel-good” stories of the year reminds you of the sense of community and positivity that exists in Kankakee County.

<strong>No. 1: Man saves family, pets from fire</strong>

On April 13, Gerald Levesque was awakened by the sound of a smoke alarm to find flames and black smoke billowing overhead. The house was on fire.

That’s when Levesque, 60, leaped into action.

He reached for his fiancee, Valerie Steele, 57, and her chihuahua puppy, and led them outside to safety. He then went back inside, woke up his son, Michael, 40, and led him outside as well.

Luckily, their other dog and cat were already outside. But their twin granddaughters’ dog, Brandy, was not.

Levesque ran back to the house and reached through the bedroom window to grab Brandy, pulling her outside to safety.

“[The dog] was just so happy, oh my Lord,” he recalled. “My granddaughters call me a hero. It was a rescue dog when they got her. Now it’s kind of twice over [been rescued]. I just can’t believe it.”

<strong>No. 2: $700,000 donation kick-starts pet clinic</strong>

Karen Hemza has made it her life’s mission to work with and care for animals, most notably horses and cats.

Art Morrical, Hemza’s neighbor for over 25 years in unincorporated St. Anne, had the means to make Hemza’s mission become an even greater reality than she could have ever imagined.

Thanks to a $700,000 gift from Morrical to Hemza, the two have combined to not only create Sunrise Center Cat Rescue, at 3306 Waldron Road in Aroma Park, but also establish Furry Friends Spay & Neuter Clinic, within the same building.

“If someone would have told me that we would soon be having this in Aroma Park, I would have called them a liar,” Hemza said with a large smile. “I’ve always been scraping and scrounging. For this to drop in my lap is amazing.”

The clinic will not be income-restricted and will be open to anyone.

<strong>No. 3: Five senior home residents at or near centenarian mark</strong>

The chance of living to be greater than 100 in the United States is a little bit less than one in 5,000.

Harvest View Senior Living in Herscher had five residents who were centenarians or just shy of the 100-year-old designation.

Roscella Piper turned 102 on April 16. (She has since passed on June 24.) Gen Berger is 100, as is Edward Murray. Gene Wood and Marjorie Kersch will both turn 100 in 2022.

Together they represent 500 years of life.

It is an extraordinary gathering of age, experience and wisdom in the Herscher facility, where the average age of the residents is 87.

One of the group is a decorated World War II veteran. Another is the surviving half of a set of twins. Two were world travelers. Four lived on farms. Together they have 17 children, 33 grandchildren and at least 66 great-grandchildren.

<strong>No. 4: St. Anne man wraps truck in honor of firefighters</strong>

Dylan Mercier has had a life-long appreciation for firefighters, in particular the St. Anne Fire Protection District where he has served as a paid, on-call member of the force for the past few years.

A member of the force since the age of 14 when he was part of the cadet program, the 20-year-old so loves the force and its mission that he had his 18-wheeler, a 2005 Mack truck and trailer, decked out in a fire-themed wrap from Fastlane Wraps of Chebanse.

“Dad’s been in the fire service for a long time,” Mercier said of his father, Ralph. “It just flows through my blood. I guess I’m carrying on the tradition.”

Ralph Mercier, 55, served from 1984-2011 on the Papineau Fire Department and then from 2011 to present on St. Anne’s force.

The truck received so much attention that Dylan was contacted by die-cast toy manufacturer First Gear Inc. The company will be transforming his unique ride into a collectible model on a 1/64 scale.

<strong>No. 5: Bradley mother, daughter graduate at same time</strong>

Fifteen years ago, the eighth-grade class at Bradley Central Middle School marched on to high school in their graduation ceremony. But one of those graduates, Augustina Rios, didn’t walk across the stage that day.

Rios was entering a rehabilitation facility after mental health troubles and run-ins with the law. Shortly after her two-month stay, she learned she was pregnant.

By the next summer, Rios was the mother of Bella Rios-Richey, now 13. By 18, Rios was a mother of three, to now-12 Izayah and now-10 Ria.

But this past May, Rios, 29, watched Bella walk across the very stage she never had the chance to herself. And it came just days after Rios’ own first graduation ceremony at Kankakee Community College.

As the oldest child, Bella knows she can’t fully understand the sacrifices her mom has made for her and her siblings, but she does know how much it means.

“She’ll try whatever she can to make sure we can get what we want or do what we want,” Bella said.

“Every day you learn something new and my kids are what inspire me every day, even when I don’t think I’m good enough,” said Rios.

<strong>No. 6: Rare twin donkeys born on Onarga farm</strong>

On inauguration day at Carrick Hill Farm in Onarga, Iroquois County, a 27-year-old donkey named Molly gave birth to twins — a boy and girl — named Biden and Harris, respectively, to honor the iconic day on which they were born.

While farm owner Mike Willis is used to welcoming twins from his black angus cattle — the farm’s primary function — twin donkeys is something that is not seen very often.

“Donkeys are very rare,” said Willis of animals born as twins. “There’s only three or four sets known living in the world.”

This rarity stems from the fact that twins in many animals, donkeys included, do not survive birth. According to Willis, it’s thought about 1.7 percent of donkeys will have twins and only 14 percent survive.

Even more unusual is the age of the twins’ mother. The average lifespan of a donkey is between 25 and 30 years. Molly having one baby, let alone two, at the age of 27 is also a rarity for the species.

<strong>No. 7: Vet takes first all-women Honor Flight</strong>

Just days prior to her 105th birthday, Josephine Bogdanich sits outside her residence at Manteno Veterans’ Home wearing her Honor Flight jacket and proudly holding a certificate.

Last week, Bogdanich took her second trip with Honor Flight Chicago — an organization that recognizes World War II, Korean and Vietnam War veterans with an all-expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C., for a day of honor, thanks and inspiration. Her second trip was a historical one, as it was the very first all-women Honor Flight.

Called “Operation HerStory,” the day honored 93 women who have served their country. Bogdanich was one of two women on the flight who served during World War II. While on the trip, she was presented with a Living Legend Proclamation from Military Women’s Memorial for her service in the Army Corps.

“It’s something I didn’t expect, and I really appreciated it,” she said of the certificate, sharing that this second flight had different veteran-related stops than the first one.

<strong>No. 8: Driver retires with perfect driving record</strong>

How do you accumulate 42 years of safe driving for a package delivery company? For UPS driver Dave Gordon, of Bourbonnais, the formula was quite simple.

“Well, the secret to being a safe driver is you obey all the traffic signals,” Gordon said. “You don’t run red lights. And you stop completely at all stop signs, you yield. You’re just the defensive driver. UPS trains you to be that way. You always wear your seat belt. I mean, I wear my seat belt 150 times a day. We’re required to wear them whenever the truck is moving.”

Gordon, 63, has been driving his truck across Kankakee County since the late 1970s, and he’s seen a lot, made a ton of friends with endless memories to cherish. He drove his last route for UPS on Friday, and he’ll now enjoy retirement.

“My secret is to have faith in all adversity, have a good relationship with God and never give up,” he said. “Never give up.”

<strong>No. 9: Revisiting the Bales triplets, of Momence, 13 years later</strong>

Jackie Bales’ three youngest children, triplets Ashlynn, Alissa and Alton, like to tease her about a quote she gave the Daily Journal more than 13 years ago.

She had told the reporter that Alton was excited to have made two new friends on his first day of school, but when she asked her son what their names were, he said he had forgotten to ask.

On Aug. 20, 2008, the Journal followed the Bales triplets off the school bus and into the classroom on their first day of kindergarten, documenting the adorable 5-year-olds as they began their journey in the Momence school system.

Thirteen years later, the Journal caught up with the family just before the trio headed off to their high school graduation ceremony.

The triplets reflected on their time in school and their relationship as siblings before taking their next big steps.

“They fight a lot, but when push comes to shove, they have each other’s backs,” Jackie said.

<strong>No. 10: Murals become trend in Kankakee County</strong>

Kankakee County has joined the trend of larger cities by adding small-scale murals around the area.

Several throughout downtown Kankakee are part of the Kankakee Development Corporation’s mural series. This includes the mural on the corner of Merchant Street and Schuyler Avenue featuring a living room with blank photo frames.

This summer, paintings started popping up in those frames as the mural entered its second phase. Designed by Bill Yohnka and painted by muralist Peter Pagast, of Bradley, the mural was initially installed last October. The main focus is a couch surrounded by eclectic picture frames, intentionally left blank to be filled in with ideas from the community about what makes Kankakee County unique.

In October on the side of Mi Casa Mexican Restaurant at 481 S. Main St., Bourbonnais, United Way of Kankakee & Iroquois Counties’ new Community Equity Mural, designed by Allison Freytes, of Kankakee, and titled “We Are Stronger Together,” was unveiled.