Calendar of Events: Dec. 30-Jan. 4

<strong>Dec. 30</strong>

<strong>Gallery of Trees — final day</strong>

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. is the final day of Gallery of Trees at Kankakee County Museum at 801 S. 8th Ave., Kankakee. This is the 43rd annual display, featuring more than 30 trees decorated by area nonprofit organizations.

Visit the museum and vote for your favorite tree. There is a suggested donation of $2 per person.

<strong>» <a href="http://www.kankakeecountymuseum.com" target="_blank">kankakeecountymuseum.com</a></strong>

<strong>Nailed-It</strong>

At 1 p.m. at Bradley Public Library — 296 N. Fulton Ave., Bradley — children ages 8 to 11 are invited to join a “Nailed-It” competition based on the show of the same name.

<strong>» <a href="http://bradleylibrary.org" target="_blank">bradleylibrary.org</a></strong>

<strong>New Year’s Craft</strong>

At 1:30 p.m. at Bourbonnais Public Library — 250 W. John Casey Road, Bourbonnaic — kids of all ages are invited to make a noisemaker or confetti craft to celebrate the New Year.

<strong>» <a href="mailto:rparilac@bourbonnaislibrary.org" target="_blank">rparilac@bourbonnaislibrary.org</a></strong>

<strong>Holiday Networking</strong>

From 6 to 8 p.m. at Uplifted Bistro, at 270 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley, Happy Kankakee is hosting monthly gathering for business- and community- minded individuals to share community improvement ideas, encourage commerce, engage in discussion and empower visionaries and innovators by connecting to a powerful network of local people and information.

<strong>» <a href="mailto:happykankakee@gmail.com" target="_blank">happykankakee@gmail.com</a></strong>

<strong>Game Night</strong>

At 6 p.m. at Limestone Township Library, at 2701 W Tower Road, Kankakee, the whole family is invited for an evening of playing games and having fun. The library will have a ping-pong table along with giant Jenga blocks and Cards Against Humanity Family Edition. Participants can also bring hook-ups for video games.

<strong>» 815-939-1696</strong>

<strong>Dec. 31</strong>

<strong>New Year with the Nabvets</strong>

Beginning at 7 p.m. with cocktail hour, Nabvets Pemrboke Chapter is hosting a New Year’s Eve celebration at 13161 East Central St., Hopkins Park. From 8 to 10 p.m. will be a banquet-style dinner and tickets are $25 per person. Night includes entertainment from DJ the Unknown/”Jay” and tickets are available at the door. Champagne toast and favors included.

<strong>» 815-545-9283</strong>

<strong>New Year’s Eve Bash</strong>

Starting at 9 p.m. at the Quality Inn & Suites, 800 N Kinzie Ave., Bradley, there will be a New Year’s Eve celebration featuring music by ‘80s cover band, Rock to the Future. Cost is $50 per person for the party and $199 for a package with two tickets to the party and a hotel room.

<strong>» 815-939-3504</strong>

<strong>NYE at Kankakee Valley Boat Club</strong>

At 7:30 p.m., a Honky Tonk-themed New Year’s Eve party will be held at the Kankakee Valley Boat Club, 1600 Cobb Blvd., Kankakee. The night will kick off with a hoedown and, at 8 p.m., there will be a line dancing lesson. At 9 p.m., the John David Daily Band will perform. There will be a grazing station that includes pulled pork sliders or nachos, mac and cheese, coleslaw, moon pies and more.

<strong>» 815-939-1699</strong>

<strong>NYE Pairing Dinner at Barrel Room</strong>

Starting at 7 p.m., the Barrel Room, located at 159 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley, will host a pairing dinner by candlelight. Patrons will enjoy a reception cocktail followed by a five-course meal featuring creations from Chef Ryan Jackson. Each course will be paired with choice of wine, cocktail or beer. The pairing dinner is $120 per person. Price includes tax and gratuity. This event is 21 and over. Dinner is limited seating so make a reservation at Hoppy Pig, Barrel Room or buy tickets online.

<strong>» <a href="http://bit.ly/barrelroomnye22" target="_blank">bit.ly/barrelroomnye22</a></strong>

<strong>Sons of the American Legion NYE</strong>

At 8 p.m., the Sons of the American Legion Post 755 will host a New Year’s Eve event at the Manteno American Legion, 177 N. Walnut, Manteno. Tickets are $30 and only 100 will be sold (can be purchased at the bar). There will be dinner, three free drink tickets, a balloon drop, champagne toast, door prizes and entertainment from Rip-N-Rich DJ. Must be 21.

<strong>» 815-468-8324</strong>

For a complete list of New Year’s Eve events, go to <a href="https://bit.ly/kcnye2021" target="_blank">bit.ly/kcnye2021</a>

<strong>Jan. 4</strong>

<strong>Pediatric Vaccine Clinic</strong>

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Bradley Public Library, 296 N. Fulton Ave., Bradley, a vaccine clinic, sponsored and administered by the Illinois Department of Public Health, will provide Pfizer vaccines to children ages 5 to 12. Walk-ins are welcome.

<strong>» 815-932-6245</strong>