Year in Review: This year's comings and goings

Much like 2020, this year proved to be challenging. As a result, some local organizations made changes at the top or had to make tough decisions, while other leaders opted to move on to other endeavors. Here are our picks for the Top 10 ‘comings and goings’ in 2021.

<strong>Chenoweth takes reins at Olivet Nazarene</strong>

Gregg Chenoweth never imagined after graduating from Olivet Nazarene University with a bachelor’s degree in communication that he would be returning to his alma mater 31 years later to become its president. He took office on June 1.

After graduating from ONU in 1990, Chenoweth earned a master’s degree in organizational communication from Northern Illinois University in 1992 and a doctorate degree in organizational communication with a focus on managing organizational change from Wayne State University in 2003.

He spent the next decade working at ONU, first as a journalism professor, then as dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, and finally as vice president for academic affairs.

In 2013, he left to become president of Bethel University in Indiana for eight years.

<strong>Wakeley to depart BBCHS</strong>

After eight years as superintendent of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School District 307, Scott Wakeley accepted a job as superintendent of Homewood-Flossmoor High School District 233, where he started July 1.

At a March 16 meeting, the Homewood-Flossmoor school board approved hiring Wakeley to replace Superintendent Von Mansfield, who is set to retire in June 2022.

Wakeley is serving as co-superintendent with Mansfield for the current school year and will then become superintendent for the 2022-23 school year.

<strong>Women climbing the ranks</strong>

It was eight years in the making for Kankakee Police Officer Lacie Zingre. For the Kankakee Police Department, it was 166 years in the making.

Zingre became the first woman officer promoted to the rank of sergeant for the KPD. The 32-year-old Zingre has been on the Kankakee force since 2013 and was promoted to her new position this fall.

This year also saw the retirement of another trailblazer, Nancy Estensen. The first woman firefighter with the Kankakee Fire Department, Estensen retired in 2021 after 28 years with the department. During a retirement ceremony in her honor by the Kankakee City Council, Estensen said she could not have imagined a more rewarding or fulfilling career than the one she had. She retired on Sept. 2.

<strong>Skelly resigns as St. Anne’s police chief</strong>

St. Anne Police Chief Dave Skelly left his post on April 16 after having served as the village’s police chief since May 1, 2019.

As for the reason for his departure, Skelly said, “It’s time for me to move on. It was a wonderful two years. It was a great opportunity. I’m going to take some time and see what is next.”

On May 10, St. Anne village trustees voted to terminate Skelly’s contract. St. Anne Mayor Dave O’Connell told the Journal he couldn’t comment as it was a personnel matter but had previously said he was surprised by Skelly’s resignation.

Skelly retired from the Kankakee Police Department in April 2019. At the time of his retirement, he was a lieutenant in charge of the investigations division. He joined the force in April 1990.

<strong>Aroma Park eliminates police force</strong>

Mounting expenses coupled with rising state requirements led to a major shift in policing within Aroma Park.

The village’s police department ceased operations on Nov. 1 and turned over its law enforcement duties to the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department through an intergovernmental agreement approved by village trustees in September.

The move did not impact the Aroma Park Fire District as it’s a separate taxing district and is not under the umbrella of the village board.

“This was a very hard decision,” Mayor Brian Stump said after the vote. “... We held off on this decision as long as we could. This wasn’t personal.”

<strong>Chick-fil-A to open in Bradley</strong>

Chicken-lovers could be dining at Chick-fil-A in Bradley by fall 2022. A long-awaited addition to the local dining scene, the fast-food restaurant specializing in chicken sandwiches got all the green lights it needed this year from Bradley officials to begin construction. That is expected to begin in spring 2022.

The restaurant will be located at 1359 Locke Drive, which has been vacant since Coyote Canyon closed its buffet-style restaurant in June 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The existing 9,499-square-foot Coyote Canyon building will be demolished to make room for the 4,998-square-foot restaurant with two drive-thru lanes.

<strong>Shronts resigns as fire chief</strong>

After 19 years with the Grant Park Fire Protection District, Matt Shronts resigned as chief on July 12.

Then in late July, he was put on administrative leave by the Beecher Fire Protection District, where he was a full-time member of the department as a lieutenant/paramedic.

Come September and approximately 60 people attended a Grant Park Fire Protection District Board of Trustees meeting in search of answers regarding staff changes in the district. At that time, the Daily Journal’s questions were deferred to the inability to discuss personnel matters per the state’s Open Meetings Act.

Then, also in September, a former paramedic/EMT for the Grant Park district came forward saying she had filed a claim with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission alleging she was sexually harassed by Shronts from September 2019 until she left the department in December 2020. She had worked for the department since January 2019.

She received a memo from a law firm representing the fire district board that an investigation revealed that some of her claims were founded and the district responded by removing Shronts from his position as chief.

<strong>Rebuilding Bourbonnais schoolhouse a go</strong>

After keeping the structure’s original logs in storage and conducting countless fundraisers, the dream of restoring and rebuilding an 1837 log cabin schoolhouse is becoming a reality in Bourbonnais.

In October, the village board approved a $260,545 construction contract to have the restored schoolhouse rebuilt on about an acre of land owned by the village west of the George Letourneau Home. All the work will be kept in a historic tone similar to the years of 1837-1848 when the schoolhouse was in operation.

The goal is to have the exterior completed by June 2022 so that the village can host an unveiling during the annual Bourbonnais Friendship Festival.

<strong>Manteno Golf Club closes permanently</strong>

It was a tough year for local golf courses in Kankakee County.

Having been operated by the nonprofit group Save Our Golf Course for the past 14 years, Manteno Golf Club shut down on Oct. 29. When its lease ran out, the group opted to discontinue operating the facility. The village then voted to put it up for sale.

Two other local golf courses — Aspen Ridge Golf Course and Shamrock Golf Course — found themselves for sale this year. The owners of Alexander Equipment in Bourbonnais, Jerry and Matt Alexander, sold Aspen Ridge, on Larry Power Road in Bourbonnais, to Brian Rogers in May.

Shamrock Golf Course in St. Anne was purchased on Nov. 19 by Kamden Kaufman from Matthew and Tricia Surprenant.

<strong>Recreational-use marijuana coming to Bradley</strong>

It won’t be too long into 2022 before Kankakee County will have its first retail marijuana store. In September, the village board paved the way for a dispensary to set up shop inside the former Pier 1 Imports store.

Mayor Mike Watson said while he is sure there are those not thrilled with the prospect of having a retailer devoted to this type of product, the law is clear on the matter. And while some may object to it being constructed in a highly visible area, he said that may aid the business in terms of making sure everything operates properly.

Perhaps easing the pain might be the upwards of $300,000 added to the village’s annual budget thanks to the additional 3 percent sales tax many municipalities placed on their books when the state green-lighted marijuana sales.