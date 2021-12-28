Riverside sticks to Jan. 2. deadline

KANKAKEE — Although the temporary restraining order which is protecting the employment of more than 50 Riverside Healthcare workers expired at the end of Monday, those employees still have some time yet with the organization.

Riverside leadership reiterated on Monday they would not be firing any of those non-vaccinated employees today. The administration did state the timeline for those employees to take the necessary steps toward receiving the COVID-19 vaccination is rapidly closing.

Employees who are deemed to be working in positions where the vaccination has been determined to be mandatory will have until the end of the day on Jan. 2 to receive the vaccination. If these workers have not made the move toward the vaccination, they will not be working for the organization beginning Monday, Jan. 3.

More than 97% of the approximate 2,900-member Riverside Healthcare workforce has been vaccinated, noted Matt McBurnie, Riverside’s vice president of institutional advancement.

At Kankakee’s other hospital, AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital, officials recently noted the vaccination rate for its 760-member workforce is at 90%

In a Dec. 13 letter to 56 Riverside staff who are working under the protection of a court-ordered temporary restraining order, Riverside noted it would not take action on these employees until Jan. 2.

The hospital noted employees who decide on Jan. 2 to receive the vaccination would not be fired.

St. Mary’s had been on a similar timeline regarding the vaccination, but AMITA announced in a Dec. 17 letter to its employees that it was instituting a “temporary pause” regarding its vaccination mandate deadline as it waits to see how courts handle the government’s ability to impose the mandates.