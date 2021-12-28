Ice Valley reopens following brief closure

KANKAKEE — After announcing a brief closure last Wednesday, Ice Valley Centre Ice Arena has reopened to the public.

In a post on its Facebook page, the Kankakee Valley Park District facility said, “We appreciate your patience as we worked through a staffing shortage due to COVID-19 this past week at Ice Valley Centre Ice Arena. The arena reopened Monday for programming, classes and events. Please check their daily schedule below as there have been changes made. We ask that patrons continue to wear masks when in the facility and to not enter when showing COVID-19 symptoms. We can’t wait to see you back on the ice this week.”

The schedule includes drop-in hockey (for both families and adults), practices, public skate and more.

For a full schedule, go to <a href="http://icevalleycentre.com" target="_blank">icevalleycentre.com</a>.

While it has reopened, the Kids New Year’s Eve Bash scheduled for Friday, Dec. 31, has been canceled “as a precaution.”