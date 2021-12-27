Year in Review: notable deaths

The man who helped create a new path for Kankakee during his 16-year mayoral tenure as well as the man who helped those who had difficulty helping themselves were two of the more notable local deaths in 2021.

In a year in which the world tried to regain balance, the region was forced to pause and say farewell to numerous key figures. Some were noteworthy due to elected status. Some were known for their selfless dedication to the region. Others were known for their long and impactful commitment to others.

<strong>Donald Green, 78</strong>

Jan. 31

Donald Green had a love for Kankakee which was unmatched by nearly any other elected official and he never attempted to hide that affection.

Elected mayor in 1993, Green eventually served 16 years as the city’s top elected official and helped put the city back on solid fiscal footing. However, Green’s most long-lasting mark on the region may have been what he helped bring about on a broader scale.

During his mayoral tenure, the mayor worked to get municipalities in Kankakee County to think regionally, rather than as separate entities.

A lifelong resident of Kankakee, his public service helped change the landscape of the city.

“His administration was really the beginning of the revitalization of the city,” former Mayor Nina Epstein said. “... It was his vision that Kankakee could become a better place”

<strong>Pastor Ed Kannapel, 73</strong>

July 10

Pastor Ed Kannapel didn’t much like the spotlight, but based on the role he played to help feed and shelter the homeless within the Kankakee region, it was difficult for him to go unnoticed.

Known simply as Pastor Ed, he spearheaded the creation and operation of the Gift of God Street Church and the men’s homeless shelter at 660 N. Fifth Ave., Kankakee, from 2008 until the time of his death.

The location became a key piece in the area’s battle against homelessness.

The shelter and church had been North Fifth fixtures almost since the time Kannapel arrived in Kankakee from Chicago’s southside with the vision to help those in need. Kannapel had experienced homelessness himself. He labeled himself a streetwise person, “but other than that, I’m no one special,” he had said.

Others would certainly dispute that suggestion.

<strong>Mario Sebastiani, 93</strong>

June 7

Mario Sebastiani lived the American dream. His dream revolved around family, newsprint and ink.

Sebastiani, a 65-year fixture with the Daily Journal, where he worked until his retirement in 2009, began his newspaper career as a paperboy. By retirement, he had the title of general manager/vice president of operations.

At the age of 12 or 13, Sebastiani worked as a paperboy for the then-Kankakee Republican. By the age of 16, he officially began his employment with the newspaper in the pressroom, where his duties included the unwanted task of wiping down the presses.

“He had an absolute love of the paper and of the job,” noted retired Managing Editor Phil Angelo. “For Mario, it was never about the money or the prestige. It was about the central idea of doing it the right way every day. He personified the old saying of ‘never working a day in your life, if you love what you do.’”

“It’s hard to imagine the Daily Journal without Mario Sebastiani,” said Tom Small, executive vice president for the Journal. “He was a fundamental part of the organization.”

<strong>Stephen Schmidt, 67</strong>

Jan. 1

Stephen Schmidt loved numbers nearly as much as he loved his community.

A certified public accountant with the Kankakee-based accounting firm once known as Topping, Gianotti and Payne, Schmidt worked his way from accountant to partner to managing partner prior to his retirement from the firm at the conclusion of 2010.

However, Schmidt did not spend all of his time simply as an accountant.

In addition to his many years of devotion to family and coaching youth sports, he lent his expertise as a board member to the Bishop McNamara Catholic School for four years and then for eight years to the Kankakee School District board of education.

“He was simply one of the best,” noted former Kankakee Schools Superintendent Kay Green. “He was so intelligent and he understood finances so well. ... He was literally a joy to work with in every way”

Schmidt suffered from Parkinson’s disease for more than 20 years.

<strong>Gary Moore, 66</strong>

July 14

Gary Moore, an acclaimed businessman, author and Daily Journal columnist, rarely acknowledged the negative in life.

Even when diagnosed with a rare form of stomach cancer in February 2020, Moore refused to react as a defeated man. He faced his disease head-on, never lost hope and publicly shared his battle through his Daily Journal column, “Positively Speaking.”

The bestselling and award-winning author, columnist, inspirational speaker and noted businessman, Moore became an inspiration to countless others.

“He was a cheerleader with words. He wanted to help people believe they could become whatever they wanted to become,” said his daughter, Tara. “He believed in the power of words.”

The 1995 Bradley-Bourbonnais Chamber of Commerce’s “Businessperson of the Year,” Moore stated the Bradley-based company, Moore Industries. He later became the exclusive Filter Queen (a home sanitation system) dealership in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa and Missouri.

<strong>Bernie and Bonnie Lavoie, both 85</strong>

April 17 and April 19, respectively

In February 1958, Bernie and Bonnie were married in Chebanse. Some 63 years later the St. Anne couple passed away, incredibly only two days apart from one another.

Following a joint funeral service on April 28 at First Presbyterian Church in St. Anne, a procession made its way to Kankakee Memorial Garden Mausoleum in Aroma Township where the couple was laid to rest.

A large funeral procession, accompanied by those from 17 surrounding villages and townships, helped say goodbye to the couple. Bernie had been a St. Anne Township commissioner for 32 years.

“They’ve been a pair for 63 years. And I think that she was just so heartbroken, so God took them together,” said Sue Cotton, a friend of the Cotton’s for many years.

<strong>Loretto Cowhig, 74</strong>

Oct. 1

Loretto Cowhig was not a lifelong Kankakeean, but it would have been hard to find any person within the community more devoted to Kankakee than her.

Born and raised in St. Louis, Mo., Cowhig came to Kankakee in 1982 with her husband, Bruce, and quickly became an active member of the community.

Cowhig served on the Kankakee Planning Board in 1987 and served on the board until her death. During that tenure, she served much of that time as the board’s chairwoman.

She also spent considerable time as one of the driving forces behind the League of Women Voters. She was a longtime employee with the Northeast Illinois Agency on Aging.

“She was a special person, no question,” said Mike Hoffman, Kankakee’s planner who worked side-by-side with Cowhig for the past four years. “It’s true community service You have to love your community, and Loretto loved her community.”

<strong>John Gerard, 85</strong>

July 6

Former Kankakee Deputy Chief John Gerard, a 34-year member of the Kankakee Police Department, spent his entire career in this department and he never had any intention of going anywhere else to serve.

A law-and-order man in every sense of those words, Gerard served as a member of the department from May 1961 until his retirement on Sept. 2, 1995.

Known for his crewcut hair and gruff exterior, Gerard was a down-to-earth man who was eager to talk and equally eager to help. Getting through that Marine exterior was the tricky part.

“He was a street cop. He was the ol’ ‘walk the beat’ officer,” noted his son, John “Jeter” Gerard, who also was a longtime city officer.

For many years, Gerard led the department’s investigations and oversaw the department’s Detective Bureau. He served as acting chief after then-Chief Tim Nugent retired in May 1993.

<strong>James Dupuis, 74</strong>

June 29

A man described as a “firefighter’s chief” due to his love and commitment to the rank and file of the Kankakee Fire Department, James Dupuis served as the department’s chief from 1989 to 1993.

Dupuis had been a member of the force from 1971 to 1993.

Known for wearing his fire helmet slightly tilted, Dupuis, a 1965 Kankakee High School graduate, joined the department after serving in the U.S. Army.

“I don’t know how much he enjoyed being chief compared to being a firefighter, but he loved being a firefighter,” said former Kankakee firefighter and administrator Terry Lewis. “That is why it was so hard to keep him out of the fires when he became chief. He was always giving 150 percent.”

<strong>Ed Meents, 90</strong>

May 18

Ed Meents preferred blending in rather than standing out.

He also often presented a somewhat stern exterior, but those close to him noted he had a heart of gold and was willing to help wherever, whenever he could.

A former longtime Kankakee County Board member, Herscher School Board member, Limestone Township supervisor and Kankakee County Community Services Inc., board member, Meents was known for his fiscal conservative nature as well as being devoted to those he represented.

A former farmer in Iroquois County, as well as a controller at Roper Corp., Meents served many roles within Kankakee County.

“Ed was the ‘money guy,’” is how former Kankakee County Board Chairman Karl Kruse, his longtime fellow board member, put it. “He knew dollars and cents like no one else. We looked to him for information and knowledge in terms of revenues and how they matched our expenses. He really knew that business.”