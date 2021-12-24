Nativity setup continues growing after four decades

When a local couple moved last year, they had a garage sale to downsize their possessions. While sad to sell two of their electronic Christmas angels, they hoped the items would go to a good owner.

The couple’s first Christmas in a new Bourbonnais home, new neighbor Shirley Strand invited them over to see her larger-than-life nativity scene. On one of her Christmas trees were those two angels.

“[The neighbor] said, ‘It was so hard to get rid of them, it makes my heart happy that they went to a good home,’” Strand recalled.

Strand has been collecting nativity items for more than four decades and her evolving setup now consists of more than 150 figures. For the last seven years, Strand’s grandson, Riley Piazza, 14, has played a major role in bringing the setup to life.

The collection began when Strand’s mother-in-law gave her an original Fontanini set from Italy. Fontanini is an Italian company that specializes in hand-crafted, hand-painted nativity figures which have become Christmas symbols throughout Italy.

From that piece, the collection grew.

“Every year, my mother-in-law for Christmas would get me one more figure,” she said.

The display really took off several years back when the Strands moved to their current home — and discovered eBay. The set-up has more than doubled in size since 2020 due to the items she has found on the e-commerce site — a few of which are still in transit.

“She went on a shopping spree [this year] and it grew to about 13 tables,” Piazza said of the room-sized display.

With a laugh, Strand added, “As a matter of fact, about three weeks before Christmas, Riley cut me off [from eBay].”

Anything not found on eBay or given as a gift is purchased through garage sales.

“We hunt for treasures,” Strand said of seeking items.

While they put a limit on their spending, they appraised the collection at around $4,000.

Because last year’s display wasn’t very structurally sound, they spent all summer planning how they would build a better foundation. With the help of another of Strand’s grandchildren, Zakary Strand, construction of that foundation began in October.

It moves to new locations in the home every year. This year, Strand’s husband offered up his “man cave,” which is typically used to display his collection of car models.

“Every year, our thing is that we don’t repeat, we change it,” Shirley Strand said.

They invite neighbors, teachers and friends to come by and check out the display. Many share ideas for future scenes, and the grandma-and-grandson duo of Shirley and Riley are already brainstorming for next year’s display. One thing they want to do is incorporate more live greenery.

When discussing the amount of time spent this year on setting up the entire display, Piazza said they logged 37 hours. He knows the exact amount because they began keeping a ledger.

Strand said that a lot of additional time is spent getting “real estate” — or the foundation of the display — in order. She noted that it also takes quite a while to deconstruct. The display is typically left up until mid-January.

When they take it down this year, they are going to label each piece with the proper Fontanini name as they’ve started a log for each item in their stable. That way, when they go shopping on eBay, they won’t double up on items.

The figure that has the most meaning to Strand is one of a grandmother holding a baby, which was given to her by her mother-in-law when Strand became a grandma.

Strand and Piazza also have “hidden” figures of a cat and two Boston terriers to remember pets — and pet owners — who are no longer with them. All of these items are part of the center display.

To the left of the center display is Bethlehem and to the right is Jerusalem. Many of the buildings are homemade, including a drawbridge made out of popsicle sticks.

Additionally, three Christmas trees line the entrance to the display and all are decorated with the theme of nativity and angels. This is where the new neighbors’ angels are displayed.

<strong>Family traditions</strong>

Because Fontanini names all of its pieces, Strand tries to buy any that share names with her five children and 10 grandchildren. The nativity collection is a major part of the family’s Christmas traditions.

“To me, the emphasis [of Christmas] was always Jesus’ birthday,” Strand said. “So, when the kids were little, we always had a birthday cake, we always lit a candle and sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to baby Jesus.”

While the Strands haven’t done the birthday cake since the kids were at home, Shirley has no plans of stopping the nativity tradition as it has allowed plenty of bonding time for her and Piazza.

Piazza said his favorite part of the process is “being able to spend time with [grandma]. We have the same taste in music and we listen to the older stuff and then we play cards after.”

Strand shared the sentiment, saying, “My favorite part is just the interaction between us. The time that we get to spend together is priceless.”