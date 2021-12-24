COVID cases, deaths continue to rise

The positivity rate for Region 7, which includes Will and Kankakee counties, has nearly doubled in a month’s time.

As of Dec. 21, the positivity rate is up from 4.3 percent in November to 8.3 percent.

In a report given to county officials on Thursday, the Kankakee County Health Department said the county has had 2,000 new COVID-19 cases and 23 deaths in Kankakee County since the end of November. In that same timeframe, the county’s positivity rate went from 5.9 percent to 7.9 percent.

In December 2020, Kankakee County had 9,564 total COVID cases on record. As of Dec. 21 of this year, there now are 21,000 cases.

During a winter surge in November 2020, 5,000 COVID cases were reported, while the same time this year saw just 2,000 cases.

Since June 2021, as vaccination efforts were in full swing, the county recorded 70-plus deaths. Those were mostly among unvaccinated individuals, according to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

VACCINATIONS

There are 51,100 Kankakee County residents who are fully vaccinated. The county’s vaccination rate stands at 46.58 percent. That’s up from 44.56 percent in November. That number is well behind both state and national vaccination rates.

The state of Illinois stands at 64 percent while neighboring Indiana is at 51.8 percent. The national vaccination rate is 61.7 percent.

The county’s health department schedules appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays. First-dose and booster clinics also are scheduled at the health department from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursdays. All three vaccines are available on both days.

Federally supported vaccination sites in Kankakee County include Walgreens locations, Jewel-Osco locations, Kroger, Meijer and Walmart locations.

Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for those aged 5-11. Pfizer is approved for the 12-and-older group as a two-dose vaccination and booster, while Moderna is approved for those 18 and older as a two-dose vaccine and booster. Johnson & Johnson is approved for those 18 and older as a one-dose vaccine and booster.