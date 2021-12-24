BTPD closes Exploration Station amid COVID cases

The Bourbonnais Township Park District announced it will be closing Exploration Station in Bourbonnais starting Dec. 24. The closure comes as a precaution due to an increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the area.

In a social media post, BTPD stated: "In abundance of precaution and due to the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the surrounding area, Exploration Station will temporarily close starting tomorrow, December 24th. We will reopen on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 and will resume our regular hours of operations. Our programs Noon Year’s Eve and connected Creativity Camp have been canceled as well."

All other BTPD facilities are also closing for the holidays and will reopen Jan. 4, according to its website.

For more information, go to <a href="http://www.btpd.org" target="_blank">btpd.org</a> or call 815-933-9905.