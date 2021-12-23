Operation Snacks delivers for Manteno veterans

MANTENO — Hundreds of snack cakes, bottled water and pop, bottles of body wash, hoodies and sweatpants of all sizes, plus $1,600 of movie theater gift cards along with concessions coupons were delivered to the Manteno Veterans’ Home this week after a local veteran and a sixth-grader sparked a friendly rivalry to see who could bring in more needed items this holiday season.

Eric Peterson, a Manteno resident and veteran who leads the nonprofit Project Headspace & Timing, challenged 11-year-old Leah Peterson (no relation) to collect items for the veterans’ home to boost morale, said Lindsay Jones, Leah’s mother.

In March, Leah developed “Operation Snacks” and collected and delivered snacks for the Manteno home as a fifth-grade project for Liberty Intermediate School in Bourbonnais.

Leah’s donation drive was very similar to the annual drive Eric’s nonprofit has pursued the past couple holiday seasons. Thus sparked the challenge.

The duo faced off, requesting donations be made to either “Team Leah” or “Team Super Awesome Cool Guy Eric,” driving in numerous donations from individuals and organizations across the county.

The Manteno American Legion, where Eric is a member, even donated $1,500 — earmarked for Team Leah.

On Tuesday morning, Eric declared Leah the victor as they stood in front of the large haul of donations stockpiled at the veterans’ home, where more than 150 veterans will get to enjoy the snacks of their labor.

“If we have a child in our community that wants to change the world, the worst thing we could do is tell them that they can’t,” Eric said. “Leah changed the world for these veterans, and I was honored to share the field of battle with her and her family on this.”

Follow the <a href="https://www.facebook.com/ProjectHeadspaceAndTiming">Project Headspace and Timing</a> Facebook page to keep up with all the nonprofit and community do together for local veterans.