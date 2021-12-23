Ice Valley cancels programs amid COVID increases

KANKAKEE — As omicron cases surge across the nation, some communities are starting to see closures and restrictions. Now, Kankakee is added to that list as the Ice Valley Centre Ice Arena has announced it is canceling programs and classes amid increases in COVID cases.

In a post on its Facebook page, the Kankakee Valley Park District facility said, “With the increase of positive COVID-19 cases in our area, the wellness of our staff and community is of utmost importance to us. Unfortunately, Ice Valley Centre Ice Arena has been heavily affected in recent weeks by COVID-19. We have no other choice at this time but to cancel all classes, programming and events at this arena.”

The Kankakee County Health Department’s most recent update, which came on Tuesday, reported 410 new cases in seven days. In that time, two new deaths were reported.

The facility will be closed from Dec. 23 to 26. On Dec. 26, it will reassess the situation for a potential reopening on Dec. 27. Even if it does reopen at that time, the Kids New Year’s Eve Bash scheduled for Friday, Dec. 31, has been canceled “as a precaution.”

For updates and more information, visit <a href="https://www.icevalleycentre.com" target="_blank">icevalleycentre.com</a>.